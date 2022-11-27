Where is Kaukab-i-Tali? 12 kg 'World's biggest gold coin' minted by Jahangir which mysteriously vanished

Search for Jahangir's Kuakab-i-tali has been resumed | Photo: Pixabay

The Indian government has resumed the search for two special gold coins minted in the Mughal period. Of these two gold coins, a 12kg gold coin is known as the biggest coin ever. This coin has been missing for nearly four decades.

The 12 kg gold coin was minted during the rule of emperor Jahangir and it is referred to as Kaukab-i-Tali, while the other one, weighing a kilo, belonged to Emperor Shahjahan.

The Kaukab-i-Tali was last seen in the hands of Nizam 8th of Hyderabad, Mukarram Jah. As per a book written by former joint director of CBI, Shantonu Sen the CBI officials found that Jahangir had minted two such coins. While one was presented to Yadgar Ali, ambassador of the Shah of Iran, the other one had become the property of the Nizams of Hyderabad.

In the Tuzuk-i-Jahngiri, the autobiography of Jahangir, he mentioned a gold coin weighing 1000 tolas (1 tola is nearly 12 grams) that he presented to Yadgar Ali, ambassador of the Shah of Iran. As per TOI reports, the Kaukab-i-Tali was minted at Agra and is 20.3cm in diameter.

How it went missing?

Reports suggest that Nizam 8th of Hyderabad, Mukarram Jah, auctioned the Kaukab-i-Tali at the Swiss Bank. Renowned historian Prof Salma Ahmed Farooqui of HK Sherwani Centre for Deccan Studies, Maulana Azad National Urdu University told TOI that in 1987, Indian officials in Europe alerted the central government about auctioneer Habsburg Feldman SA auctioning the 11,935.8 gm gold coin in Geneva at Hotel Moga on November 9, through Paris-based Indosuez Bank’s Geneva branch, the CBI came into the picture.

The search by the CBI officials remained inconclusive as many officers are not in service anymore. The CBI special investigation unit XI headed by a superintendent-rank officer in 1987 registered an FIR under the Antique and Art Treasures Act, 1972, as per the TOI report.