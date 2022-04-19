Mubarakpur police post in-charge suspended after Dera Bassi MLA caught him consuming liquor

Mubarakpur police post, consuming liquor, cop consuming liquor, cop suspended, mubarakpur, dera bassi, mohali, vivek sheel soni, gulshan kumar, kuljit singh randhawa, Alcohol

Gulshan Kumar, Mubarikpur police post-in-charge, was suspended from his post after he was caught drinking alcohol with a visitor in his office on Friday night.

Gulshan Kumar was reportedly 'caught red-handed' drinking alcohol in his office. The high drama took place when Dera Bassi MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa visited Gulshan Kumar's office at around 10 pm. When the MLA visited the police post a half-empty liquor bottle, soda, water bottles, and snacks were on the office table.

To confirm the presence of alcohol in his blood, the MLA later took the police in charge to the Dera Bassi Civil Hospital where the doctors confirmed that the samples had been sent to the Kharar laboratory.

The MLA later called up Dera Bassi DSP Gurbakshish Singh who, under the direction of Mohali SSP Vivek S Soni, suspended Gulshan Kumar. On the other hand, Gulshan said that he was on duty when his friend came with a bottle of liquor inside the post. Gulshan has said that he was about to consume liquor with his friend just when the MLA arrived.