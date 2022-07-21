Search icon
MS Teams outage: Netizens rejoice as app shuts down globally, spark memefest

Here are some of the most hilarious memes being shared on social media to celebrate the MS Teams outage.

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 21, 2022, 10:10 PM IST

Photo: Instagram

Microsoft Teams outage sparked series of hilarious memes on social media. According to a website that tracks outages, Microsoft Corp.'s messaging service MS Teams was unavailable on Thursday. The comapny informed they were looking into the problem.

MS Teams App is widely used by in businesses and institutions as a crucial part of daily operations for scheduling, meetings, and daily communication. “We've received reports of users being unable to access Microsoft Teams or leverage any features. We're investigating the issue and further updates can be found in your Service Health Dashboard via TM4027180” Microsoft 365 Status posted on Twitter.

While the Teams app outage is having an impact on businesses all across the world, it is also providing users some extra time to launch a meme fest on Twitter. Here are some of the most hilarious memes being shared on social media to celebrate the MS Teams outage.

Whats-App-Image-2022-07-21-at-8-26-13-PM

Whats-App-Image-2022-07-21-at-8-26-14-PM

Whats-App-Image-2022-07-21-at-8-26-14-PM-1

Whats-App-Image-2022-07-21-at-8-26-15-PM

Whats-App-Image-2022-07-21-at-8-26-15-PM-1

Whats-App-Image-2022-07-21-at-8-26-16-PM

Whats-App-Image-2022-07-21-at-8-26-16-PM-1

Whats-App-Image-2022-07-21-at-8-26-16-PM-2

Whats-App-Image-2022-07-21-at-8-26-17-PM

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

