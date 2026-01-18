FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeViral

VIRAL

MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli lookalikes spotted riding bike together, viral video leaves social media stunned, fans say 'bhai ditto same', watch

For many fans, seeing the two together, even as lookalikes, felt like a throwback to India's golden cricketing years, and the streets became a spontaneous stage for this unexpected pairing.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jan 18, 2026, 01:54 PM IST

MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli lookalikes spotted riding bike together, viral video leaves social media stunned, fans say 'bhai ditto same', watch
A video that surfaced on Instagram, shared by user Aviraj, quickly spread across social media platforms, showing two men who look strikingly similar to Indian cricket icons MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli riding a motorcycle together. At first glance, many viewers thought they were watching Dhoni give Kohli a lift, but it soon became clear that the stars of the clip were lookalikes, not the cricketers themselves.

The video captures a passerby at a traffic signal approaching the Virat Kohli lookalike, who then points to the rider's seat to reveal an MS Dhoni lookalike handling the bike. The moment of realisation sparked laughter and amusement among onlookers, who stopped to stare, cheer, and record the unusual sight on their phones.

What captured the internet's attention was the uncanny resemblance, especially the Dhoni lookalike, whose facial features and calm demeanor reminded fans of the former India captain. The duo cruised through the streets, drawing crowds of people who paused to watch and film the scene, turning the moment into a shared nostalgic experience.

For many fans, seeing the two together, even as lookalikes, felt like a throwback to India's golden cricketing years, and the streets became a spontaneous stage for this unexpected pairing.

Social media reaction

The comments section of the viral post quickly turned into a comedy fest, with users rating the resemblance and adding witty takes.

One user wrote, "Virat Kohli 60%, MS 90%." Another joked, "Dono Sarojini Market se hain." Some fans got even more creative, commenting, "Kirat Vohli and MS Sony," while another quipped, "Thala for half reason."

Another user wrote, "Virat and MS from Meesho." A seperate user wrote, "bhai ditto same."

These playful comments added to the video's spread, as users enjoyed the lighthearted moment and the chance to reminisce about the cricketing legends.

The viral clip arrives shortly after the real MS Dhoni was spotted driving Virat Kohli back to the Team India hotel in Ranchi ahead of the IND vs SA 1st ODI 2025, making the lookalike video feel like an amusing continuation of that memory. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
