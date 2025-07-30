MS Dhoni turns 'love guru', gives witty marriage advice to newly-weds, netizens say 'bro can be a...', watch viral video

A video of Dhoni at a wedding has gone viral, showing him giving witty life advice to groom Utkarsh Sanghvi and bride Dhvani Kanungo.

Former Indian cricketer MS Dhoni, known as ‘Captain Cool,’ has retired from international cricket years ago, but he still remains in the public eye. Although he only plays in the IPL for a few months now, his charisma and legendary status continue to engage fans. However, this time, it wasn't his cricketing abilities that has generated the buzz, but his humorous marital advice at a wedding has caught the attention of everyone.

A video of Dhoni at a wedding has gone viral, showing him giving witty life advice to groom Utkarsh Sanghvi and bride Dhvani Kanungo. The Chennai Super Kings legend took the stage and said, “Marriage is a very good thing. You were the one in a hurry to do it."

The light-hearted, laughter-filled moment is going viral online, with fans jokingly referring to him as a ‘marriage counselor’.

What marriage advice did MS Dhoni give to the couple?

In the now-viral video, Dhoni can be seen standing on stage with the newlyweds, and saying, “Kuch log aag se khelna pasand karte hain, yeh unmein se hai (Some people like to play with fire, he’s one of them).” This single line caused the crowd to burst into laughter, but he wasn't finished. With his signature smile, Dhoni added, “It doesn’t matter if you’ve won the World Cup or not, after marriage, all husbands are in the same condition.”

Turning to the groom again, he said, “If you think your wife is different, then you’re thinking wrong,” Utkarsh responded with a chuckle, saying, ““My woman is different!” The audience responded with laughter and applause to the open conversation.

Addressing the bride, Dhoni advised that when her husband is upset, she should remain silent, as men tend to calm down quickly, acknowledging their own strengths.

Dhoni concluded the speech by congratulating the couple. As he walked off the stage, the crowd started a "Dhoni! Dhoni!" chant, similar to a stadium event.

Social media reaction

The video has gained over 4.2 million views on Instagram and 3,28,000 likes since its posting. One user humorously suggested that the careers of stand-up comedians might be at risk.

Another user said, "bro can be a standup comedian."

"THALA did graduation in marriage and love department," added a seperate user.

"And Dhoni Finishes off in Style," said a forth user.

A fifth user humorously wrote, "Is there anything which thala can't do."

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni was last seen in IPL 2025, captaining his CSK team after Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out for the entire season due to an injury.