Rishabh Pant's sister Sakshi tied the knot with businessman Ankit Chaudhary on Wednesday. The former, a UK-educated social media personality known for her travel diaries and fashion, got engaged to Ankit in 2024, with Dhoni present at the engagement.

Former India captain MS Dhoni, his wife Sakshi Dhoni and Rishabh Pant were spotted singing their hearts out to the popular Bollywood song "Tu Jaane Na", starring Rabir Kappor and Katrina Kaif, at Pant's sister Sakshi's sangeet ceremony. A video of this joyous occasion has gone viral on social media.

Dhoni and Pant were seen singing alongside playback singer Stebin Ben, who was also a guest at the wedding.

Sakshi's wedding celebrations, held in the Pant family's hometown of Dehradun, were a star-studded affair, with several prominent figures from Indian cricket like team India head coach Gautam Gambhir, former cicketer Suresh Raina were spotted.

Earlier, a video of Dhoni, Pant, and Suresh Raina dancing to "Dama Dam Mast Qalandar" had already gone viral on social media. The latest video captures the two star cricketers singing tunes together.

The former India captain arrived at the wedding on Tuesday with his wife Sakshi, but daughter Ziva was not seen in any of the pictures and videos that surfaced online.

Meanwhile, Pant, fresh off India's Champions Trophy triumph in Dubai on Sunday, March 9, flew directly to attend his sister's wedding. He did not play any matches in the tournament as KL Rahul remained India's first-choice wicketkeeper throughout.

While, MS Dhoni is preparing for another Indian Premier League season with the Chennai Super Kings, who will face arch-rivals Mumbai Indians on Sunday, March 23, in their opening game.