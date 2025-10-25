MS Dhoni’s wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva visit Haridwar’s Har Ki Pauri, win hearts with beautiful act of seva; WATCH

MS Dhoni’s wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva visited Haridwar’s Har Ki Pauri to seek Maa Ganga’s blessings, winning hearts as they humbly distributed food to devotees and shared a moment of faith and kindness.

In a refreshing break from the hustle of celebrity life, MS Dhoni’s wife Sakshi Dhoni was recently spotted at the sacred Har Ki Pauri ghat in Haridwar. Accompanied by her adorable daughter Ziva Dhoni, she visited the holy site to seek blessings from Maa Ganga.

Dressed simply in a soft ethnic outfit, Sakshi looked peaceful and grounded as she performed the rituals and offered prayers at the ghats. The serene moment, captured by devotees and soon shared across social media, shows her folding hands in reverence as the river flows behind, a beautiful image of calm faith and simplicity.

Spreading love through seva

After completing their prayers, Sakshi and little Ziva took part in a heartfelt act of service, distributing food to devotees present at the ghat. With warm smiles and genuine humility, they handed out prasad and food packets to people gathered near the riverbank.

Locals present during the visit were touched by their gesture, praising the duo for their kindness and down-to-earth nature. The sight of a celebrity family choosing to serve rather than stand apart resonated deeply with onlookers. Videos from the visit quickly went viral, earning love from fans across the country.

A viral moment of devotion

As the evening aarti illuminated the river with thousands of diyas, Sakshi and Ziva’s presence added a special glow. Their spiritual outing wasn’t about fame or flash, it was a quiet reminder that faith and kindness are the greatest offerings one can make.

Their visit to Haridwar not only showcased devotion but also set an inspiring example of compassion, proving once again that true beauty lies in humility and giving.