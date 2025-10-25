MS Dhoni’s wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva visit Haridwar’s Har Ki Pauri, win hearts with beautiful act of seva; WATCH

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Satish Shah death: Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor passes away due to..., his health got worse at..., real reason will leave you emotional | Watch

'Don't know if we'll be back': Rohit Sharma hints at Australia farewell for himself and Virat Kohli after Sydney win

Who is Madhu Shah? Meet the wife of ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’ actor Satish Shah and his ‘Lucky Charm’

After Australia ODIs, when will Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli next represent India?

Satish Shah’s last post for Shammi Kapoor goes viral after his demise: 'You are always around'

THESE are world's 10 most powerful passports in 2025, India stands at...

How Piyush Pandey made Shimona Rashi 'Cadbury girl' and turned her into star before 'viral' existed

Satish Shah, iconic star of comic roles, no more: A look at his film and TV career

Ex-CIA officer drops BOMBSHELL: 'Pakistan's Musharraf handed over control of nukes to US for millions of dollars...'

Delhi's IGI Terminal 2 gets a smart makeover! Self-baggage drop, DigiYatra, and more: Check new features

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Satish Shah death: Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor passes away due to..., his health got worse at..., real reason will leave you emotional | Watch

Satish Shah death: Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor passes away due to...

India gives befitting reply to Pakistan in UN: 'Concept of Democracy alien to them,...areas illegally occupied...'

India gives befitting reply to Pakistan in UN: 'Concept of Democracy alien to...

Satish Shah’s last post for Shammi Kapoor goes viral after his demise: 'You are always around'

Satish Shah’s last post for Shammi Kapoor goes viral after his demise: 'You are

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

HomeViral

VIRAL

MS Dhoni’s wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva visit Haridwar’s Har Ki Pauri, win hearts with beautiful act of seva; WATCH

MS Dhoni’s wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva visited Haridwar’s Har Ki Pauri to seek Maa Ganga’s blessings, winning hearts as they humbly distributed food to devotees and shared a moment of faith and kindness.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Oct 25, 2025, 03:47 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

MS Dhoni’s wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva visit Haridwar’s Har Ki Pauri, win hearts with beautiful act of seva; WATCH
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In a refreshing break from the hustle of celebrity life, MS Dhoni’s wife Sakshi Dhoni was recently spotted at the sacred Har Ki Pauri ghat in Haridwar. Accompanied by her adorable daughter Ziva Dhoni, she visited the holy site to seek blessings from Maa Ganga.

Dressed simply in a soft ethnic outfit, Sakshi looked peaceful and grounded as she performed the rituals and offered prayers at the ghats. The serene moment, captured by devotees and soon shared across social media, shows her folding hands in reverence as the river flows behind, a beautiful image of calm faith and simplicity.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Spreading love through seva

After completing their prayers, Sakshi and little Ziva took part in a heartfelt act of service, distributing food to devotees present at the ghat. With warm smiles and genuine humility, they handed out prasad and food packets to people gathered near the riverbank.

Locals present during the visit were touched by their gesture, praising the duo for their kindness and down-to-earth nature. The sight of a celebrity family choosing to serve rather than stand apart resonated deeply with onlookers. Videos from the visit quickly went viral, earning love from fans across the country.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A viral moment of devotion

As the evening aarti illuminated the river with thousands of diyas, Sakshi and Ziva’s presence added a special glow. Their spiritual outing wasn’t about fame or flash, it was a quiet reminder that faith and kindness are the greatest offerings one can make.

Their visit to Haridwar not only showcased devotion but also set an inspiring example of compassion, proving once again that true beauty lies in humility and giving.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Who were four most-wanted gangsters of Sigma gang, killed in encounter in Delhi? Planned to plot 'major strike' ahead of Bihar elections
Who were four most-wanted gangsters of Sigma gang, killed in encounter in Delhi?
'Shah Rukh Khan is becoming boring': Naseeruddin Shah considers Akshay Kumar superior to SRK, Salman, Aamir, Ajay: 'Without any godfather...'
'Shah Rukh is becoming boring': Naseeruddin considers Akshay superior to all
Meet man, who left his high-paying job at Tata Motors to become IAS officer, failed to crack UPSC exam in first 4 attempts, he is now working as...
Meet man, who left his high-paying job at Tata Motors to become IAS officer, fai
Maharashtra: Woman doctor dies by suicide; note on palm alleges rape, mental harassment by two police personnel
Maharashtra: Woman doctor dies by suicide; note on palm alleges rape
Big blow to India's leather industry, Donald Trump's tariff to hit companies' revenue by 12 per cent due to...
Big blow to India's leather industry, Donald Trump's tariff to hit companies' re
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE