MS Dhoni who is one of the most loved cricketers in India is being much talked about on social media these days. A throwback video of the former India skipper has gone viral which shows him sharing his love for video games, telling his favourite ones and even who amongst the team would he liked to have as his room partner. The video is from 2006.

MS Dhoni's throwback video

The short video on instagram shows the stumper-batter answering question about his favourite video games and he says that he does not have any favourites but likes ‘first person shooting games’ which he describes involves his player going around with a gun. The video also shows him playing a video game at the time which he mentions in his answer. Back in 2021, he had expressed his love for Player Unknown's Battlegrounds, popularly known as PUBg. Even his wife, Sakshi Dhoni highlighted his love for video games in media interviews. And there were times when he was spotted playing Candy Crush among other games on his iPad.

“I don’t have a favourite video game but most of the games that I like are first-person shooting games. Like the one I’m playing right now. Just me and my gun, that kind of a thing,” Dhoni said in the video going viral.

Social media praises Dhoni for his style

Dhoni’s style of answering and his simple answers again won many hearts with his followers being impressed. They also praised his hairstyle, which back then became very popular, and even ‘chill’ attitude. A user praising his video gaming skills, wrote, “He is the best player of pubg in Indian team.” Another one who mentioned his ‘chill’ attitude, commented, “He was chill guy when chill guy wasn't even a thing.” “Back when Mahi bhai was just Mahi,” wrote another user. A user praising his hairstyle wrote, “Long hair baddie.”

The Ranchi born cricketer was also asked which cricket player among his squad would he like to choose as his room partner to which he replied, that though he did not have problem with any of his teammates but the ones he enjoys with the most are Irfan Pathan, Suresh Raina, and S Sreesanth.