A heartwarming video of MS Dhoni attending a family birthday party has gone viral, highlighting his humble and down-to-earth personality.

A touching video of former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni attending a family's birthday celebration has circulated widely, with fans commending his humble demeanor. In the clip, which lacks a specific date, Dhoni is can be seen standing unobtrusively at the rear of a packed room as the family sings the Happy Birthday song. Despite the lack of clarity regarding his connection to the family, the cricket icon seamlessly integrates, smiling, singing, and joking as if he were just another attendee.

When the person cutting the cake offers Dhoni a slice, the cricketer swiftly motions towards a woman nearby and humorously says, "Pehle bhabhi ko khilaye, aapko yahi rehna hai, humlg to chale jayenge," eliciting laughter from those present.

The video has gained significant traction on social media, with users celebrating Dhoni's simplicity and relatable demeanor.

Social media reaction

Taking to the comment section, one user wrote, “Still connected to his roots. Simplicity level of Mahi is too high,” while anotehr said, “This man is the brand ambassador of 41+ brands and still so real.”

A third user commented, “The way he said aapko toh ghar mein rehna hai — always grounded, always joking."

This is not the first time when Dhoni has impressed his fans with his simplicity, last year, he attended the same birthday party where he was seen joking and laughing with his mates.

MS Dhoni inducted into the prestigious ICC Hall of Fame.

Meanwhile, the cricketer, known for maintaining a private life, was recently inducted into the prestigious ICC Hall of Fame. As Test captain, Dhoni led India in 60 matches, achieving 27 victories. In ODIs, he captained India in 200 matches, securing 110 wins against 74 losses.

MS Dhoni's IPL 2025 journey

MS Dhoni's last appearance was during the IPL 2025 season. His performance was not up to the mark with both bat and field. Dhoni played 14 matches and scored a total of 196 runs, averaging 24.50 with a strike rate of 135.17.

CSK finished at the bottom of the table with just 4 wins out of 14 matches, marking their worst-ever season. Despite the disappointing results, CSK ended on a high thanks to a dominant 83-run victory over Gujarat Titans in the final game.