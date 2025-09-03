Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Indrani Mukherjea's daughter Vidhie makes BIG allegations on step-brothers, says 'her mother was left penniless after...'

Cardi B loses cool outside LA court, throws marker at paparazzi for asking about pregnancy, watch: ‘Don’t disrespect me’

Vivek Oberoi birthday: How Bollywood's heartthrob built Rs 1200 crore empire beyond Bollywood

MS Dhoni's hookah video, old image with RP Singh go viral again after Irfan Pathan's controversial remarks, watch here

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arti Singh lost 5 kgs in just 18 days, here’s what she did, from yoga to brisk walking

Virat Kohli breaks silence on Bengaluru stampede after RCB IPL win, vows to move forward with...

GST Council Meeting Live Updates: Nirmala Sitharaman chairs meeting; new GST rates to be implemented by Navratri, says report

Tawi, Chenab, Basantar water level crosses danger mark, Jammu authorities on high alert; schools, colleges shut, watch

Meet woman, also known as beauty with brain, who secured 91.8% in class 10, 91.2% in 12th, IIM grad, cracked UPSC exam in 2nd attempt, became IAS officer with AIR...

Donald Trump slams Xi Jinping for hosting Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un at China Victory Day Parade, says, 'As you conspire against America...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Indrani Mukherjea's daughter Vidhie makes BIG allegations on step-brothers, says 'her mother was left penniless after...'

Indrani Mukherjea's daughter Vidhie makes BIG allegations on step-brothers...

Cardi B loses cool outside LA court, throws marker at paparazzi for asking about pregnancy, watch: ‘Don’t disrespect me’

Cardi B loses cool outside LA court, throws marker at paparazzi for asking a

Vivek Oberoi birthday: How Bollywood's heartthrob built Rs 1200 crore empire beyond Bollywood

Vivek Oberoi birthday: How Bollywood's heartthrob built Rs 1200 crore empire

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeViral

VIRAL

MS Dhoni's hookah video, old image with RP Singh go viral again after Irfan Pathan's controversial remarks, watch here

As the photo and video gained attention across the internet, it elicited a range of reactions from fans, with many expressing surprise at this previously unseen aspect of Dhoni's life. Watch viral video and photo here.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 03, 2025, 12:05 PM IST

MS Dhoni's hookah video, old image with RP Singh go viral again after Irfan Pathan's controversial remarks, watch here
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

An old image of former Indian captain MS Dhoni and ex-cricketer RP Singh has gained significant attention, with speculation surrounding a hookah party. This image has re-emerged after comments from former all-rounder Irfan Pathan, who mentioned in a past interview that Dhoni allegedly showed favoritism within the team, potentially influenced by whether team members set up hookah sessions in their rooms.

Furthermore, an old video from 2024, depicting CSK legend, MS Dhoni, purportedly smoking hookah at a private gathering, has once again gone viral again. In the small video clip, Dhoni is can be seen wearing a suit and seemingly smoking hookah in a casual environment, reigniting discussions and interest around the former captain.

As the photo and video gained attention across the internet, it elicited a range of reactions from fans, with many expressing surprise at this previously unseen aspect of Dhoni's life. While some viewers were accepting, viewing it as a matter of personal choice, others voiced the opinion that public figures like Dhoni should exercise greater caution, given their influence on the public.

What exactly Ifran Pathan said on Dhoni's hookah habbit?

The online discussion further intensified with the re-emergence of an old interview featuring Irfan Pathan, where he made a subtle critique of Dhoni. Pathan, discussing his removal from the Indian team post-2008, emphasised his dedication to his game, adding, "I don’t have the habit of setting up a hookah in someone’s room. A cricketer’s job is to perform on the field."

In the old interview, Pathan said, "Yes, I asked him. During the 2008 Australia series, Mahi bhai's statement came out in the media that Irfan wasn't bowling well. So I thought I had bowled well throughout the series, so I went and asked Mahi bhai about this. Sometimes, the statements are twisted in the media, so I also wanted to clarify. So Mahi bhai said, 'No Irfan, there is nothing like this, everything's going as per plans.' When you get a reply like this, then you believe that okay, you do what you can. Also if you keep asking for explanations again and again after that, you hurt your own self-respect."

Social media reaction

Many interpreted Pathan's remarks as a veiled critique of Dhoni's leadership approach. This perspective was reinforced by an old statement from former CSK player George Bailey, who mentioned Dhoni's practice of inviting teammates to his hotel room for relaxation and hookah sessions during the IPL, as a method to enhance team cohesion.

In short, a couple of a video from the past and a comment from previous interviews has unexpectedly resurfaced, thrusting Dhoni back into the public conversation, extending beyond the realm of cricket.

ALSO READ: Irfan Pathan takes sly dig at MS Dhoni, opens up on his mysterious exit from Team India: 'Don't have habit of setting up hookah in...'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif's BIG message to Putin: 'Respect Russia-India relations but...'
Pak PM Sharif's BIG message to Putin: 'Respect Russia-India ties but...'
ICC announces whopping 297% increase in prize money for Women's World Cup 2025, surpasses Men's WC 2023 pool
ICC announces whopping 297% increase in prize money for Women's World Cup 2025
Will Donald Trump impose 200% tariffs on drugs soon? How will US patients and Indian pharmaceutical firms suffer?
Will Trump impose 200% tariffs on drugs? How will Indian companies suffer?
At least 25 killed in three deadly attacks in Pakistan, including 14 in political rally suicide bombing in Balochistan's Quetta
At least 25 killed in three deadly attacks in Pakistan, including 14 in Quetta..
5 forgotten heritage sites Bollywood brought back to life
5 forgotten heritage sites Bollywood brought back to life
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE