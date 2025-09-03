MS Dhoni's hookah video, old image with RP Singh go viral again after Irfan Pathan's controversial remarks, watch here

As the photo and video gained attention across the internet, it elicited a range of reactions from fans, with many expressing surprise at this previously unseen aspect of Dhoni's life. Watch viral video and photo here.

An old image of former Indian captain MS Dhoni and ex-cricketer RP Singh has gained significant attention, with speculation surrounding a hookah party. This image has re-emerged after comments from former all-rounder Irfan Pathan, who mentioned in a past interview that Dhoni allegedly showed favoritism within the team, potentially influenced by whether team members set up hookah sessions in their rooms.

Furthermore, an old video from 2024, depicting CSK legend, MS Dhoni, purportedly smoking hookah at a private gathering, has once again gone viral again. In the small video clip, Dhoni is can be seen wearing a suit and seemingly smoking hookah in a casual environment, reigniting discussions and interest around the former captain.

As the photo and video gained attention across the internet, it elicited a range of reactions from fans, with many expressing surprise at this previously unseen aspect of Dhoni's life. While some viewers were accepting, viewing it as a matter of personal choice, others voiced the opinion that public figures like Dhoni should exercise greater caution, given their influence on the public.

What exactly Ifran Pathan said on Dhoni's hookah habbit?

The online discussion further intensified with the re-emergence of an old interview featuring Irfan Pathan, where he made a subtle critique of Dhoni. Pathan, discussing his removal from the Indian team post-2008, emphasised his dedication to his game, adding, "I don’t have the habit of setting up a hookah in someone’s room. A cricketer’s job is to perform on the field."

In the old interview, Pathan said, "Yes, I asked him. During the 2008 Australia series, Mahi bhai's statement came out in the media that Irfan wasn't bowling well. So I thought I had bowled well throughout the series, so I went and asked Mahi bhai about this. Sometimes, the statements are twisted in the media, so I also wanted to clarify. So Mahi bhai said, 'No Irfan, there is nothing like this, everything's going as per plans.' When you get a reply like this, then you believe that okay, you do what you can. Also if you keep asking for explanations again and again after that, you hurt your own self-respect."

Social media reaction

Many interpreted Pathan's remarks as a veiled critique of Dhoni's leadership approach. This perspective was reinforced by an old statement from former CSK player George Bailey, who mentioned Dhoni's practice of inviting teammates to his hotel room for relaxation and hookah sessions during the IPL, as a method to enhance team cohesion.

In short, a couple of a video from the past and a comment from previous interviews has unexpectedly resurfaced, thrusting Dhoni back into the public conversation, extending beyond the realm of cricket.

ALSO READ: Irfan Pathan takes sly dig at MS Dhoni, opens up on his mysterious exit from Team India: 'Don't have habit of setting up hookah in...'