MS Dhoni's dons 'Jethalal-coded' shirt with piano keys and musical notes, it is worth Rs...; netizens react, WATCH

Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni has always kept his fashion low-key, opting for minimal looks and neutral colours. Well, this time, Captain Cool picked up a fresh avatar, donning a chic navy blue shirt with piano keys and notes prints.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Jul 13, 2025, 07:00 PM IST

MS Dhoni's dons 'Jethalal-coded' shirt with piano keys and musical notes, it is worth Rs...; netizens react, WATCH
Image credit: X

Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni has always kept his fashion low-key, opting for minimal looks and neutral colours. Well, this time, Captain Cool picked up a fresh avatar, donning a chic navy blue shirt with piano keys and notes prints. The style is so unique that fans are saying “so Jethalal Gada-coded”.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni opted for a half-sleeve shirt, featuring a crisp collared neckline with a button-down front. But what truly caught our attention was the playful design on the shirt, featuring piano keys and musical notes. 

 

 


To complete his casual look, Dhoni styled his shirt with a pair of light-washed denim jeans. The former captain accessorised his look with an elegant silver watch. 

Shirt's price

If you’re curious about the price of the shirt, we have got all the details. The stylish piece comes  from the shelves of luxury brand Amiri, carrying a price tag of Rs 72,000.

Here's how netizens reacted 

"Jethafication of Thala is real", wrote one user. 

Another user commented, "When did Dhoni have his Jethafication moment??”

A third joined, "That hairstyle is totally Trump-coded". 

 

