Former Indian cricket captain and CSK star Mahendra Singh Dhoni's life outside of cricket often attracts attention on social media. On Saturday, Dhoni's parents were spotted in the stands during CSK's match against the Delhi Capitals at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium in the ongoing IPL season. Dhoni's parents have rarely attended IPL games throughout his stellar career with CSK, while his wife Sakshi Dhoni and daughter Ziva are often seen cheering for him.

In this article, we are going to delve deeper into the life of Ziva and learn more about her school. Ziva Dhoni was born on February 6, 2015 and goes to school in Ranchi.

Ziva attends the Taurian World School in Ranchi, a premier co-educational day and boarding school known for its holistic approach to education. The school was founded in 2008 by Deogarh's Amit Bajla, an alumnus of the London School of Economics. Spread across a sprawling 50-acre campus, the school offers state-of-the-art facilities, including well-equipped classrooms, dormitories, an art gallery, a meditation center, and a library. The campus also features extensive sports infrastructure, such as cricket and football fields, basketball and tennis courts, horse riding facilities and a swimming pool.

Affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), TWS caters to students from lower kindergarten to class XII.

The annual fees for term boarders from LKG to Class VIII are approximately Rs 4.40 lakh, while for Classes IX to XII, the fees are around Rs 4.80 lakh, including uniforms, textbooks, and other essentials.