Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Engineering graduate kills sex worker, cuts her body into pieces, stuffs body in suitcase over…

Delhi-NCR weather update: National Capital records lowest minimum temperature for September in past...

Canada PM Justin Trudeau scraps study permits for international students, know what it means for Indian students

MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva studies in this school, know area covered, amenities, fees is Rs...

Watch: Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth make first appearance after wedding, respond to paps when asked about 'mithai'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Engineering graduate kills sex worker, cuts her body into pieces, stuffs body in suitcase over…

Engineering graduate kills sex worker, cuts her body into pieces, stuffs body in suitcase over…

Delhi-NCR weather update: National Capital records lowest minimum temperature for September in past...

Delhi-NCR weather update: National Capital records lowest minimum temperature for September in past...

Canada PM Justin Trudeau scraps study permits for international students, know what it means for Indian students

Canada PM Justin Trudeau scraps study permits for international students, know what it means for Indian students

10 stunning images of star formation captured by NASA

10 stunning images of star formation captured by NASA

8 animals that can fly without wings

8 animals that can fly without wings

7 animals with biggest horns in the world

7 animals with biggest horns in the world

Noida की Amity University में लेक्चर के दौरान पहुंचे नागराज, एसी वेंटिलेशन से King Cobra निकलता देखकर उड़े होश

Noida की Amity University में लेक्चर के दौरान पहुंचे नागराज, एसी वेंटिलेशन से King Cobra निकलता देखकर उड़े होश

भारत की सबसे घाटे वाली ट्रेन, Indian Railway को लगा चुकी 628800000 रुपये का फटका, कारण कर देगा हैरान

भारत की सबसे घाटे वाली ट्रेन, Indian Railway को लगा चुकी 628800000 रुपये का फटका, कारण कर देगा हैरान

ठेके पर खुद दारू खरीदने पहुंचे डीएम साहब, फिर हुआ कुछ ऐसा... देखें Viral video

ठेके पर खुद दारू खरीदने पहुंचे डीएम साहब, फिर हुआ कुछ ऐसा... देखें Viral video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This is the only Indian stay that made it to 'World's best 50 hotels' list, per night tarrif is Rs...

This is the only Indian stay that made it to 'World's best 50 hotels' list, per night tarrif is Rs...

From Gurdas Maan to Diljit Dosanjh: Punjabi musical icons who took over global stage in traditional outfits

From Gurdas Maan to Diljit Dosanjh: Punjabi musical icons who took over global stage in traditional outfits

In pics: Saiyami Kher conquers Ironman triathlon in Germany, swims, cycles, runs to complete endurance races

In pics: Saiyami Kher conquers Ironman triathlon in Germany, swims, cycles, runs to complete endurance races

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Meet Saif Ali Khan’s heroine, Brazilian model who debuted with Rs 100-crore hit, later left Bollywood to become….

Meet Saif Ali Khan’s heroine, Brazilian model who debuted with Rs 100-crore hit, later left Bollywood to become….

Watch: Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth make first appearance after wedding, respond to paps when asked about 'mithai'

Watch: Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth make first appearance after wedding, respond to paps when asked about 'mithai'

Meet former superstar’s sister, model and entrepreneur who turned Brahmacharini; is known as Hari Maa Priyanka

Meet former superstar’s sister, model and entrepreneur who turned Brahmacharini; is known as Hari Maa Priyanka

HomeViral

Viral

MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva studies in this school, know area covered, amenities, fees is Rs...

The school has a diverse faculty, including international teachers, and its fee structure reflects the comprehensive education it provides.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Sep 20, 2024, 08:20 AM IST

MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva studies in this school, know area covered, amenities, fees is Rs...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

    Former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is admired by millions and people are curious about his life outside of the sport. His wife Sakshi Dhoni and their daughter Ziva Dhoni, often attract attention on social media as well.

    Ziva Dhoni was born on February 6, 2015 and does her schooling in Ranchi

    Ziva attends Taurian World School, a prestigious boarding and day school in Ranchi and its surrounding region. The school, founded in 2008 by Amit Bajla, an alumnus of the London School of Economics, has earned a reputation for its practical, student-centered approach to education.

    Amit Bajla, now 35 and living in Mumbai, has been the Chairman since the school’s inception. Set on a 65-acre campus, Taurian World School emphasizes a holistic education with facilities such as organic farming and horse riding, alongside a strong academic foundation. The institution also places significant importance on physical and mental well-being through sports and other activities.

    The school has a diverse faculty, including international teachers, and its fee structure reflects the comprehensive education it provides. For LKG to Class VIII, the annual fees for term boarders are approximately Rs 4.40 lakh, while for Classes IX to XII, the fees are around Rs 4.80 lakh, including uniforms, textbooks, and other essentials.

    Ziva Dhoni’s schooling at Taurian World School mirrors her family's dedication to offering her a well-rounded and enriching educational experience.

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    Actress who went back to college after stardom, worked as assistant, then gave Rs 200 crore hits with Rajinikanth, Vijay

    Actress who went back to college after stardom, worked as assistant, then gave Rs 200 crore hits with Rajinikanth, Vijay

    After Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma aka Kavya announces exit from Anupamaa: 'I’m deeply...'

    After Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma aka Kavya announces exit from Anupamaa: 'I’m deeply...'

    Salman Khan's security breached, case registered against biker following actor's car

    Salman Khan's security breached, case registered against biker following actor's car

    Gautam Adani breaks silence on reports of Kenya Airport Authority accepting his company's proposal in 17 days

    Gautam Adani breaks silence on reports of Kenya Airport Authority accepting his company's proposal in 17 days

    Watch video: Rohit Sharma's reaction after Virat Kohli's dismissal in Ind vs Ban test match

    Watch video: Rohit Sharma's reaction after Virat Kohli's dismissal in Ind vs Ban test match

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    This is the only Indian stay that made it to 'World's best 50 hotels' list, per night tarrif is Rs...

    This is the only Indian stay that made it to 'World's best 50 hotels' list, per night tarrif is Rs...

    From Gurdas Maan to Diljit Dosanjh: Punjabi musical icons who took over global stage in traditional outfits

    From Gurdas Maan to Diljit Dosanjh: Punjabi musical icons who took over global stage in traditional outfits

    In pics: Saiyami Kher conquers Ironman triathlon in Germany, swims, cycles, runs to complete endurance races

    In pics: Saiyami Kher conquers Ironman triathlon in Germany, swims, cycles, runs to complete endurance races

    Meet IAS officer, who cracked in UPSC exam along with full-time job, her AIR was...

    Meet IAS officer, who cracked in UPSC exam along with full-time job, her AIR was...

    In pics | India vs Bangladesh 1st Test, Day 1

    In pics | India vs Bangladesh 1st Test, Day 1

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    MORE
    Advertisement