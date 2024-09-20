MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva studies in this school, know area covered, amenities, fees is Rs...

Former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is admired by millions and people are curious about his life outside of the sport. His wife Sakshi Dhoni and their daughter Ziva Dhoni, often attract attention on social media as well.

Ziva Dhoni was born on February 6, 2015 and does her schooling in Ranchi

Ziva attends Taurian World School, a prestigious boarding and day school in Ranchi and its surrounding region. The school, founded in 2008 by Amit Bajla, an alumnus of the London School of Economics, has earned a reputation for its practical, student-centered approach to education.

Amit Bajla, now 35 and living in Mumbai, has been the Chairman since the school’s inception. Set on a 65-acre campus, Taurian World School emphasizes a holistic education with facilities such as organic farming and horse riding, alongside a strong academic foundation. The institution also places significant importance on physical and mental well-being through sports and other activities.

The school has a diverse faculty, including international teachers, and its fee structure reflects the comprehensive education it provides. For LKG to Class VIII, the annual fees for term boarders are approximately Rs 4.40 lakh, while for Classes IX to XII, the fees are around Rs 4.80 lakh, including uniforms, textbooks, and other essentials.

Ziva Dhoni’s schooling at Taurian World School mirrors her family's dedication to offering her a well-rounded and enriching educational experience.