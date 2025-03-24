After CSK's four-wicket victory at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday, March 23, Dhoni was seen waiting for Chahar during the post-match handshake ceremony before playfully hitting him with his bat.

MS Dhoni and Deepak Chahar shared a light-hearted moment after the IPL 2025 clash between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. Following CSK's four-wicket victory at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday, March 23, Dhoni was seen waiting for Chahar during the post-match handshake ceremony before playfully hitting him with his bat.

Chahar and Dhoni had a small conversation after the match, a moment captured on camera and quickly shared widely on social media. The exchange highlighted the strong friendship between the two cricketers.

The clip of the moment between the two was shared by fans on the internet, and within no time it went viral on the internet, leaving netizens in laughter.

The video was shared by many social users, however, among them one user wrote, "deserving treatment to Deepak Chahar" while sharing the post.

Deepak Chahar made a positive impact on his Mumbai Indians debut, scoring a quick 25 runs towards the end of the innings and also taking a wicket.

MS Dhoni was in the spotlight on his return to the IPL after a year. The 43-year-old walked out to bat in the penultimate over of the match when CSK needed 4 runs to get from 8 deliveries. The home crowd, roaring for Dhoni, was expecting their former captain to finish the game with a big hit.

However, Dhoni played two dot balls before giving the strike back to Rachin Ravindra, who finished the game with a six in the first ball of the final over.

The former CSK skipper took the time to have a conversation with Mumbai Indians' debutant spinner Vignesh Puthur after the match. The young wrist-spinner, who claimed three wickets in the match, was clearly excited to speak with the CSK legend.

Dhoni's return to the IPL was marked by a remarkable display of athleticism. Though Dhoni did not made any runs but he made his presence felt on the ground during MI's innings, he took just 0.12 seconds to effect a lightning-quick stumping of Suryakumar Yadav, showcasing his reflexes and agility. Noor Ahmed, who took three wickets on his debut for the Super Kings, was awarded Player of the Match.

Meanwhile, CSK's victory was built on a strong bowling performance that limited MI to 155 runs. Ruturaj Gaikwad's quick half-century and a composed 65 not out from Rachin Ravindra ensured a comfortable chase for CSK, with five balls to spare. Now, CSK will next face RCB on Friday.