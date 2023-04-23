Headlines

Viral

Viral video: MS Dhoni's cutest interaction with T Natarajan's daughter melts countless hearts, watch

In the now-viral video shared on Twitter by the official account of Chennai Super Kings, Dhoni was seen conversing with Natarajan's daughter, who was murmuring something throughout. Meanwhile, the SRH pacer appeared speechless as he stood near to the former Indian captain. The cricketer even posed f

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 23, 2023, 09:01 AM IST

New Delhi: Facing MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has become one of the most difficult challenges for other IPL teams. The great wicketkeeper-batter is known for devising ingenious strategies that catch opponents off guard. However, after the game, he willingly meets with every other cricketer and gives tips when needed. CSK defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 7 wickets on Friday night, keeping them in the top half of the points standings. After the game, Dhoni chatted with a group of SRH youngsters and also spoke with former teammate and SRH pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar. The CSK captain then met with the family of fast bowler T Natarajan and took photos with them.


In the now-viral video shared on Twitter by the official account of Chennai Super Kings, Dhoni was seen conversing with Natarajan's daughter, who was murmuring something throughout. Meanwhile, the SRH pacer appeared speechless as he stood near to the former Indian captain. The cricketer even posed for a photo with T Natarajan, his daughter, and wife.

Take a look here:

After being shared online, the video received over 3 lakh views. Social media users were filled with joy as the comments area was flooded with heart-eye emojis.Here are some heartfelt reactions:

Overall, MS Dhoni's charisma and his team's outstanding performance have made headlines in the IPL 2023. While the cricket legend's on-field performances continue to astound, his off-field moments demonstrate that he is also a fantastic human being who understands how to connect with people from all walks of life.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

