MS Dhoni captured at private airport; video of his stylish look goes viral

A video and pictures of the 44-year-old's of new look have gone viral on social media.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Nov 14, 2025, 01:59 PM IST

MS Dhoni captured at private airport; video of his stylish look goes viral
Former Indian captain MS Dhoni is always in the limelight, whether he is on or off the field. On Friday, Dhoni was spotted wearing a kilim t-shirt and black cargo pants at a private airport.

A video and pictures of the 44-year-old's of new look have gone viral on social media. In the clip, Dhoni was seen getting out of the car and waving at his fans before entering the airport. 

Watch the video here:

Training for IPL

According to the Times of India, the celebrated captain of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is actively training at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) International Stadium in Ranchi, gearing up for the 2026 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

MS Dhoni's current daily routine includes 4.5 hours of training, including gym sessions, nearly two hours of power-hitting practice, and match simulation exercises. 

Chennai Super Kings have officially confirmed that Dhoni will be playing the IPL 2026 edition. If he participates in the next season, Dhoni will become the second-oldest player to play the tournament. 

Also read: Sania Mirza REVEALS she had panic attack after divorce from Shoaib Malik, recalls 'lowest moment': 'I was shivering...'

 

