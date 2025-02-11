During his visit, MrBeast explored the mysterious Tomb of Osiris, a site that remains partially underwater due to geological changes

Famous YouTuber MrBeast, also known as Jimmy Donaldson, recently spent 100 hours inside the Great Pyramids of Giza, exploring hidden areas that are usually off-limits to the public. His adventure, documented in a YouTube video, has taken the internet by storm.

During his visit, MrBeast explored the mysterious Tomb of Osiris, a site that remains partially underwater due to geological changes. He and his team attempted to dive into the submerged sections, hoping to uncover secrets of the ancient world. However, they were unable to go further and returned to their base camp.

MrBeast literally travels to the GATE OF HELL pic.twitter.com/hxGeutLyJY — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) February 8, 2025

In another daring exploration, MrBeast crawled through a narrow opening inside the Sphinx, a structure believed to hide a lost temple filled with gold. Accompanied by Dr Zahi Hawass, a well-known Egyptian archaeologist, he planted a rare gold swarm along with a handwritten letter. However, he was surprised to find only an empty hole inside the Sphinx.

The YouTuber also visited the Tomb of Iymery, a location completely restricted to visitors. His journey into these hidden sites sparked excitement and curiosity among viewers.

Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities clarified that MrBeast did not pay to rent the Pyramids but was granted special permission to film during non-operating hours.

Fans were amazed by the video, with one Egyptian viewer commenting, “This is the first time I’ve ever seen these places! One of the best videos you’ve made.” Another user wrote, “That’s insane! A once-in-a-lifetime experience.”