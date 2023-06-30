'Do this for 3 months...': Famous YouTuber shares before-after weight loss pics, reveals his workout mantra | Photo: Twitter

YouTuber MrBeast recently shared two "before and after" pictures showing the consequences of his substantial recent dropped pounds. Jimmy Donaldson, the massively popular content creator, tweeted a status on his work, saying that he still has "a long way to go" but that he's satisfied with what he's accomplished so far.

In a recent appearance on The Colin and Samir Show on YouTube, Donaldson talked openly about his commitment to staying fit, which includes doing weight training and taking 12,500 steps each day—a regimen he has maintained for nearly a full year.

YouTuber spoke about his and Eric's commitment to doing out every day. He said that they made an agreement saying that they would exercise daily and that if they failed to do so, they would get tattoos of one another. He said, "You're OK to have a day off it's like an actual part of your plan, so I sometimes take rest days, however for the majority of over the past 310 days, we've been working out daily, and we've kept each other responsible, and it's been awesome."

Jimmy became aware of how poorly he is taking care of himself when he was so preoccupied with his YouTube channel. He remarked when reflecting on his weight loss experience, "Up to this point I've only been losing fat, it's tougher to build on muscle when you're shedding fat. But it was wonderful.

Donaldson continued by offering his suggestions on how people might begin exercising more or reducing weight. He suggested exercising continuously for three months so that it automatically becomes a part of your lifestyle. "I simply have such a lot going on that I couldn't have imagined a year ago how I was ever going to do this religiously, but now it's just become a habit."

Woke up and realized I was obese so I started lifting and walking 12,500 steps a day. Still got a long way to being yoked but I’m happy with my progress so farpic.twitter.com/wFKpUHia52 — MrBeast (@MrBeast) June 29, 2023

Arnold Schwarzenegger, a bodybuilding champion, has praised the YouTuber's development and even posted an invitation to train weights with him.