'Sorry god, I have to do this': MP thief bows to goddess idol before stealing donation box

The incident took place on August 5 and the police are now analyzing the CCTV footage to catch the thief.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 10, 2022, 01:26 PM IST

Screengrab/YouTube

In an incident reported from Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, a thief worshipped before Hindu goddess Lakshmi in the temple with folded hands before fleeing with the temple's donation box.

The CCTV footage of the event quickly went viral on social media platforms, with viewers expressing mixed reactions to the video.

In the video, the thief can be seen entering the shrine and worshipping the goddess for a few seconds before fleeing with the donation box.

 

The incident took place on August 5 and the police are now analyzing the CCTV footage to catch the thief.

According to the police, the thief also stole two big temple bells and offerings presented to the goddess by the locals.

While some users took a funny dig at the incident, others replied with sympathies adding that the man could’ve been under severe stress/need which led him to steal from the temple where he prayed for several seconds before stealing the donation box.

