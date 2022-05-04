Madhya Pradesh: Red coloured water seeps from idol of Lord Hanuman, video goes viral

Collage of file photo and screengrab from the viral video

A video of red-coloured water perceived as seeping from an idol of Lord Hanuman in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district has gone viral on social media. The incident took place in Bamurhiya village of the district and came to light on Tuesday night.

Soon after the video went viral, villagers thronged the spot to offer prayers to the idol. Many users even claimed that it is blood and not water.

Moreover, villagers are claiming that it is not red water but blood. However, DNA cannot verify the authenticity of the video. Recently, there were also rumours that the idols of Lord Ganesh and Shiva were drinking milk in many districts of Madhya Pradesh.

In this viral video, it can be seen that something like red water or which people claim is blood, is coming out from the feet of Lord Hanuman.

Watch the viral video here:

What did experts say?

Experts say that blood coming out of Hanuman idol is only a superstition thing. According to the experts, there are slight holes in the idols made of porous stone.

Sandalwood, vermilion etc. are applied to the idols. When water is offered to them, it goes inside through the holes. And when they are filled, then slowly the coating and water keep seeping. It looks like red water. This is what people are thinking of as blood.

