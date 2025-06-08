The engagement ceremony was held at the opulent Centrum Hotel in Lucknow, where guests from the cricket and political spheres gathered to bless Priya Saroj and Rinku Singh.

In Lucknow on Sunday, June 8, Member of Parliament Priya Saroj got engaged with Indian cricketer Rinku Singh. The engagement ceremony was held at the opulent Centrum Hotel in Lucknow, where guests from the cricket and political spheres gathered to bless the newly engaged couple.

The event was attended by prominent figures including Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, Jaya Bachchan, MP Ram Gopal Yadav, and BCCI Vice-President and Congress MP Rajeev Shukla. Rinku Singh was elegantly attired in a traditional sherwani, while Priya chose a pink lehenga for the ring exchange ceremony in Lucknow.

After the engagement Priya Saroj was seen shedding tears of joy on stage after her ring exchange with Rinku Singh. The video has now gone viral on the internet.

The couple, who were introduced by a mutual friend, had a pre-engagement photoshoot, the images of which gained widespread attention on social media. Before the engagment, Rinku Singh, accompanied by his family, visited the Chaudhera Wali Vichitra Devi Temple in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, to seek blessings.

Meanwhile, Guests were treated to a lavish all-vegetarian menu, specially curated to reflect regional and international flavours. The spread featured Awadhi delicacies, Bengali sweets like rasgulla and kaju-paneer rolls, and a variety of global starters — from European to Asian cuisine.

Live counters served a unique welcome drink named kuhara, a coconut-based speciality. Rinku’s favourite dishes, including paneer tikka and matar malai, also made it to the menu, alongside malai kofta, kadai paneer, veg manchurian, and spring rolls.

Rinku Singh, originally from Aligarh, gained significant recognition during IPL 2023 for hitting five consecutive sixes in an over against Gujarat Titans, securing a remarkable victory for Kolkata Knight Riders. Priya Saroj, elected in 2024, became the second youngest MP and won the Lok Sabha elections from Macchlishahr.