MP Panchayat Polls: Man's two wives win panchayat polls

Samrath said his three wives -- Sakri (25), Mela (28), Nani Bai (30) -- live with him in a small house in perfect harmony.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 16, 2022, 11:10 PM IST

MP polls: He has three sons and three daughters from the three marriages.

A Madhya Pradesh sarpanch's two wives won the panchayat polls in the Alirajpur district. The man, a tribal, paraded the two wives in his native Nanpur village in a victory procession. Samrath Morya, 35, has three wives but his third wife couldn't contest as she would have to resign from the job of a peon in the education department. 

Samrath said his three wives -- Sakri (25), Mela (28), Nani Bai (30) -- live with him in a small house in perfect harmony. An elated Samrath told PTI, "I am on cloud nine. The people here love me and my wives. They have showered their blessings. I live with my three wives in a small room in perfect harmony and we attend all functions together," he said.

He has three sons and three daughters from the marriages. He married Nani in 2003, Mela in 2008, and Sakri in 2017. He married the trio in a formal gathering on April 30, making headlines. 

He has been throwing parties for his friends to celebrate the win. 

Polygamy is not frowned upon in many tribes. He belongs to the Bhilala tribes. Tribal marriages are not governed by the Hindu marriage act which prohibits polygamy. 

With inputs from PTI

