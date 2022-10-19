MP viral news: From 10 gram gold to Rs 50,000, this Agar Malwa hospital rewards people for bringing patients

Image Credit: Twitter

New Delhi: Don't you absolutely love Diwali offers? As the festival arrives, many people purchase mobile phones and household items. Some buy cars, while others buy new kitchen utensils but have you ever seen a hospital offer a Diwali special? Yes, as we have heard the tagline 'MP Gajab Hai, Sabse Ajab Hai,' something similar has been witnessed in Madhya Pradesh's Agar Malwa district.

The Medical Department has taken a unique initiative in the Agar Malwa district. A reward of Rs 500 to 50 thousand has been announced for the person who brings TB patient. This is being done to spread awareness about TB disease in the region. So that people do not hide the disease of TB and come to the hospital and get treatment.

Read more: Viral video: Girl's reaction to father's new job at Swiggy leaves internet teary-eyed

Actually, the medical department of Agar Malwa district has started a bumper reward scheme for Diwali. Under this scheme, an amount ranging from five hundred to 50 thousand rupees will be given as a reward to the person who brings a TB patient to the hospital.

Hospital poster went viral on social media

As you can see in the poster that has gone viral, the medical department has started the Diwali reward scheme on Diwali under the 'National Tuberculosis Eradication Programme', in which the offer is 'bring a new TB patient and get the reward'. People will get rewards based on the number of TB patients, if someone admitted a patient to the hospital, then he gets 500 rupees or tiffin, those who bring five patients, 2500 rupees or mixer, 10 patients will get 5000 rupees or mobile, and the person who brings 15 patients will get a silver coin of Rs 7500 or 10 grams.