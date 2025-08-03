Twitter
MP man dances at best friend’s funeral to fulfil his last wish, leaves netizens in tears, watch viral video

The viral video shows 51-year-old Prajapati dancing as the bier carrying Jain's remains is taken for the final rites on Wednesday.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Aug 03, 2025, 02:06 PM IST

MP man dances at best friend’s funeral to fulfil his last wish, leaves netizens in tears, watch viral video

In a deeply moving display of friendship, a man danced with tears in his eyes during a funeral procession to fulfil his best friend's final wish. This heart wrenching moment has gone viral and touched the hearts of countless people around the world. The touching incident reportedly occurred in Madhya Pradesh.

According to a PTI report, the man has been identified as Ambala Prajapat from Jawasia village in the Mandsaur district. He danced in the funeral procession of his best friend, Sohanlal Jain, fulfilling a wish that the 71-year-old had written before his passing. The note containing this final request has also been widely circulated on social media.

The viral video shows 51-year-old Prajapati dancing as the bier carrying Jain's remains is taken for the final rites on Wednesday.

The PTI report indicates that Jain had been battling cancer for two years and had received treatment in Ratlam, Mandsaur, and Ahmedabad before passing away. Prajapati shared with PTI that their friendship grew stronger after they both became members of a local prabhat feri (morning walk) group in the village.

"Sohanlal would often tell me, 'If I die, do not cry, dance during my last journey.' I danced during his last journey as per his wishes. I had to honour our friendship," Prajapati said, as quoted by PTI.

The video and the emotional letter have been widely shared across various social media platforms, leaving viewers deeply moved.

An X user who shared the video on the social media platform wrote, "An example of friendship. Friend danced during the last journey, fulfilled Sohanlal's last promise!"

Another added, "Speechless… True friends are rare.

While others dropped crying and heartbroken emojis in the comment section.

