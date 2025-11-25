FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Mallika Sherawat says working with Dharmendra was 'a blessing', they acted in this film, it bombed at box office, earned just Rs...

Punjab bans sale of liquor, tobacco, other items in 3 cities declared holy by govt; check names

Who is Prema Wang Thongdok? Arunachal woman who was harassed by Chinese authorities at Shanghai Airport for 18 hours; rejected her Indian passport

Pakistan bombs Afghanistan, kills women and children, will tensions escalate as Taliban warns of 'appropriate response'

Who is Peter Haag? Celina Jaitly's husband against whom she has filed domestic violence case, they had four kids but one died due to...

Tere Ishk Mein: From Dhanush, Kriti Sanon's fresh pairing to Aanand L Rai’s return to rooted love stories; five reasons to watch film

When will Ethiopian volcanic ash leave Delhi NCR, Punjab, UP, other parts of India? IMD chief says...

Move over Bengaluru, this city is now India’s slowest, world’s No. 2 in traffic delays

Shraddha Kapoor shares adorable video of her 'mini version': 'World mein sabse zyada beautiful...', WATCH

Major BLOW to Maoists after killing of commander Madvi Hidma, 15 surrender in Sukhma

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Move over Bengaluru, this city is now India’s slowest, world’s No. 2 in traffic delays

Move over Bengaluru, this city is now India’s slowest, world’s No. 2 in traffic

In pics: Step inside Prabhas' luxurious Rs 60 crore Hyderabad mansion with private indoor swimming pool, state-of-the-art gym, manicured garden

In pics: Step inside Prabhas' luxurious Rs 60 crore Hyderabad mansion

Major BLOW to Maoists after killing of commander Madvi Hidma, 15 surrender in Sukhma

Major BLOW to Maoists after killing of commander Madvi Hidma, 15 surrender in...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In pics: Step inside Prabhas' luxurious Rs 60 crore Hyderabad mansion with private indoor swimming pool, state-of-the-art gym, manicured garden

In pics: Step inside Prabhas' luxurious Rs 60 crore Hyderabad mansion

Tata Sierra 2025 Now Launched: Price in India, design, features and other details - SEE PICS

Tata Sierra 2025 Now Launched: Price in India, design, features and other detail

Ram Mandir Dhwajarohan Ceremony: PM Modi hoists sacred saffron flag at Ayodhya's Ram Temple; See PICS

Ram Mandir Dhwajarohan Ceremony: PM Modi hoists sacred saffron flag at Ayodhya's

HomeViral

VIRAL

Move over Bengaluru, this city is now India’s slowest, world’s No. 2 in traffic delays

Kolkata emerges as India’s slowest city for travel times, ranking second globally in the 2024 TomTom Traffic Index.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Nov 25, 2025, 04:18 PM IST

Move over Bengaluru, this city is now India’s slowest, world’s No. 2 in traffic delays
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Traffic has always been a challenge for India’s big cities, but the latest findings from the 2024 TomTom Traffic Index. Despite Bengaluru often being called the country’s traffic capital, it is not the slowest city in India. That title now belongs to Kolkata.

According to the report released by TomTom, a Dutch location technology firm known for its in-depth insights into road conditions, Kolkata ranks as the second slowest city in the world. This ranking is based on how long it takes commuters to cover a distance of just 10 kilometres. And the numbers are: 34 minutes and 33 seconds to travel that short stretch.

The city performing worse is Barranquilla in Colombia, which takes 36 minutes and 6 seconds for the same distance. Yet interestingly, even Barranquilla manages to maintain a better congestion index ranking 16th globally, while Kolkata falls drastically behind at 169th.

India’s other major cities struggle too

While Kolkata’s position is certainly alarming, it isn’t the only Indian city feeling the pressure of worsening traffic. The report shows that several major metro cities are dealing with similar slowdowns.

Bengaluru, often criticised for its rush-hour gridlocks, ranks third globally, taking 34 minutes and 10 seconds to travel 10 km. The city’s rapid urban growth, booming tech corridors, and limited road expansion have long made mobility a challenge.

Pune comes right behind, ranked fourth worldwide, with an average travel time of 33 minutes and 22 seconds for 10 km. The city’s growing population, ongoing construction, and narrow road networks contribute heavily to its delays.

New Delhi, the national capital, performs comparatively better but still finds itself on the global list at 122nd place, with a 10 km stretch taking 23 minutes on average. Meanwhile, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Mumbai also make it to the index, each facing its own unique traffic challenges.

Global traffic is getting worse

The TomTom report highlights a wider trend: 76% of the 500 cities studied saw a drop in average speeds compared to 2023. This indicates that traffic isn’t just an Indian problem; it is a global issue growing with urban expansion.

How TomTom measures traffic

The Traffic Index relies on floating car data (FCD), a method that collects real-time information from various sources, including navigation devices, connected vehicles, and mobile applications. This creates an accurate picture of how vehicles move through cities.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Mallika Sherawat says working with Dharmendra was 'a blessing', they acted in this film, it bombed at box office, earned just Rs...
Mallika Sherawat says working with Dharmendra was 'blessing', they acted in...
Punjab bans sale of liquor, tobacco, other items in 3 cities declared holy by govt; check names
Punjab bans sale of liquor, tobacco, other items in 3 cities declared holy by go
Who is Prema Wang Thongdok? Arunachal woman who was harassed by Chinese authorities at Shanghai Airport for 18 hours; rejected her Indian passport
Who is Prema Wang Thongdok? Arunachal woman who was harassed by Chinese...
Pakistan bombs Afghanistan, kills women and children, will tensions escalate as Taliban warns of 'appropriate response'
Pakistan bombs Afghanistan, kills women and children, will tensions escalate?
Who is Peter Haag? Celina Jaitly's husband against whom she has filed domestic violence case, they had four kids but one died due to...
Who is Peter Haag? Celina Jaitly's husband, domestic violence case against him
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
In pics: Step inside Prabhas' luxurious Rs 60 crore Hyderabad mansion with private indoor swimming pool, state-of-the-art gym, manicured garden
In pics: Step inside Prabhas' luxurious Rs 60 crore Hyderabad mansion
Tata Sierra 2025 Now Launched: Price in India, design, features and other details - SEE PICS
Tata Sierra 2025 Now Launched: Price in India, design, features and other detail
Ram Mandir Dhwajarohan Ceremony: PM Modi hoists sacred saffron flag at Ayodhya's Ram Temple; See PICS
Ram Mandir Dhwajarohan Ceremony: PM Modi hoists sacred saffron flag at Ayodhya's
After Ethiopia volcano eruption, these are 5 active volcanoes you must know
After Ethiopia volcano eruption, these are 5 active volcanoes you must know
Inside Gautam Adani’s ultra-luxurious world: Rs 400 crore mansion, private jets and more
Inside Gautam Adani’s ultra-luxurious world: Rs 400 crore mansion, private jets
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement