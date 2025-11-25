Move over Bengaluru, this city is now India’s slowest, world’s No. 2 in traffic delays

Kolkata emerges as India’s slowest city for travel times, ranking second globally in the 2024 TomTom Traffic Index.

Traffic has always been a challenge for India’s big cities, but the latest findings from the 2024 TomTom Traffic Index. Despite Bengaluru often being called the country’s traffic capital, it is not the slowest city in India. That title now belongs to Kolkata.

According to the report released by TomTom, a Dutch location technology firm known for its in-depth insights into road conditions, Kolkata ranks as the second slowest city in the world. This ranking is based on how long it takes commuters to cover a distance of just 10 kilometres. And the numbers are: 34 minutes and 33 seconds to travel that short stretch.

The city performing worse is Barranquilla in Colombia, which takes 36 minutes and 6 seconds for the same distance. Yet interestingly, even Barranquilla manages to maintain a better congestion index ranking 16th globally, while Kolkata falls drastically behind at 169th.

India’s other major cities struggle too

While Kolkata’s position is certainly alarming, it isn’t the only Indian city feeling the pressure of worsening traffic. The report shows that several major metro cities are dealing with similar slowdowns.

Bengaluru, often criticised for its rush-hour gridlocks, ranks third globally, taking 34 minutes and 10 seconds to travel 10 km. The city’s rapid urban growth, booming tech corridors, and limited road expansion have long made mobility a challenge.

Pune comes right behind, ranked fourth worldwide, with an average travel time of 33 minutes and 22 seconds for 10 km. The city’s growing population, ongoing construction, and narrow road networks contribute heavily to its delays.

New Delhi, the national capital, performs comparatively better but still finds itself on the global list at 122nd place, with a 10 km stretch taking 23 minutes on average. Meanwhile, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Mumbai also make it to the index, each facing its own unique traffic challenges.

Global traffic is getting worse

The TomTom report highlights a wider trend: 76% of the 500 cities studied saw a drop in average speeds compared to 2023. This indicates that traffic isn’t just an Indian problem; it is a global issue growing with urban expansion.

How TomTom measures traffic

The Traffic Index relies on floating car data (FCD), a method that collects real-time information from various sources, including navigation devices, connected vehicles, and mobile applications. This creates an accurate picture of how vehicles move through cities.