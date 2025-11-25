Mallika Sherawat says working with Dharmendra was 'a blessing', they acted in this film, it bombed at box office, earned just Rs...
Punjab bans sale of liquor, tobacco, other items in 3 cities declared holy by govt; check names
Who is Prema Wang Thongdok? Arunachal woman who was harassed by Chinese authorities at Shanghai Airport for 18 hours; rejected her Indian passport
Pakistan bombs Afghanistan, kills women and children, will tensions escalate as Taliban warns of 'appropriate response'
Who is Peter Haag? Celina Jaitly's husband against whom she has filed domestic violence case, they had four kids but one died due to...
Tere Ishk Mein: From Dhanush, Kriti Sanon's fresh pairing to Aanand L Rai’s return to rooted love stories; five reasons to watch film
When will Ethiopian volcanic ash leave Delhi NCR, Punjab, UP, other parts of India? IMD chief says...
Move over Bengaluru, this city is now India’s slowest, world’s No. 2 in traffic delays
Shraddha Kapoor shares adorable video of her 'mini version': 'World mein sabse zyada beautiful...', WATCH
Major BLOW to Maoists after killing of commander Madvi Hidma, 15 surrender in Sukhma
VIRAL
Kolkata emerges as India’s slowest city for travel times, ranking second globally in the 2024 TomTom Traffic Index.
Traffic has always been a challenge for India’s big cities, but the latest findings from the 2024 TomTom Traffic Index. Despite Bengaluru often being called the country’s traffic capital, it is not the slowest city in India. That title now belongs to Kolkata.
According to the report released by TomTom, a Dutch location technology firm known for its in-depth insights into road conditions, Kolkata ranks as the second slowest city in the world. This ranking is based on how long it takes commuters to cover a distance of just 10 kilometres. And the numbers are: 34 minutes and 33 seconds to travel that short stretch.
The city performing worse is Barranquilla in Colombia, which takes 36 minutes and 6 seconds for the same distance. Yet interestingly, even Barranquilla manages to maintain a better congestion index ranking 16th globally, while Kolkata falls drastically behind at 169th.
While Kolkata’s position is certainly alarming, it isn’t the only Indian city feeling the pressure of worsening traffic. The report shows that several major metro cities are dealing with similar slowdowns.
Bengaluru, often criticised for its rush-hour gridlocks, ranks third globally, taking 34 minutes and 10 seconds to travel 10 km. The city’s rapid urban growth, booming tech corridors, and limited road expansion have long made mobility a challenge.
Pune comes right behind, ranked fourth worldwide, with an average travel time of 33 minutes and 22 seconds for 10 km. The city’s growing population, ongoing construction, and narrow road networks contribute heavily to its delays.
New Delhi, the national capital, performs comparatively better but still finds itself on the global list at 122nd place, with a 10 km stretch taking 23 minutes on average. Meanwhile, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Mumbai also make it to the index, each facing its own unique traffic challenges.
The TomTom report highlights a wider trend: 76% of the 500 cities studied saw a drop in average speeds compared to 2023. This indicates that traffic isn’t just an Indian problem; it is a global issue growing with urban expansion.
The Traffic Index relies on floating car data (FCD), a method that collects real-time information from various sources, including navigation devices, connected vehicles, and mobile applications. This creates an accurate picture of how vehicles move through cities.