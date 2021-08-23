Motorcycle with rider on it gets towed by Pune traffic police, video goes viral - Watch

A video has gone viral on social media, where a man is seen riding on the motorcycle that was being towed along with him in Pune. In the video, the bike with the rider is being towed after which the traffic police received flak from netizens. However, a senior police officer stated that the man climbed onto his two-wheeler after they had started towing the bike, removing it from a non-parking zone.

The incident happened in Pune's Nanapeth area on Thursday evening when a policeman of Samarth traffic branch, with contract staff, lifted the motorcycle using a pulley belt attached to a towing van, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Rahul Shrirame, news agency PTI reported.

See the video here:

"The motorcycle had almost been lifted when the rider came and climbed on to it to stop the towing and refused to get down despite repeated requests from police. After he refused to relent, the motorcycle was placed on the van carriage along with the rider," he said, quoted PTI. The DCP added, "He was requested to get down. Later he did and accepted his mistake. He paid the fine."

"I spoke to the man. He has no complaint against anyone. The vehicle was already towed and when it was in the air, he came running, jumped and sat on it. It happened suddenly but the labourers should have taken care. We have removed them from duty for now," DCP Rahul Shrirame said.