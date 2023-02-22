Search icon
Mother tells son that he is going to be a big brother, his priceless reaction is now a viral video

The video encapsulates a little boy’s reaction after his mother reveals that he is going to be an elder brother.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 22, 2023, 12:55 PM IST

screengrab

New Delhi: You've probably seen a lot of baby reveal and gender reveal videos, but we think this one takes the cake. The video encapsulates a little boy’s reaction after his mother reveals that he is going to be an elder brother. The video was shared on Instagram by ViralHog and it will surely gonna make you go aww.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ViralHog (@viralhog)

In the now viral video, a woman called her son to tell him the wonderful news. She made him put on a T-shirt that said, "I'm going to be a big brother." He had no idea what was going on until that point. His mother read the message to him, and when he realised what it was, he jumped up in joy and was overjoyed. His joy was contagious, and the little boy hugged his mother while crying tears of joy. Adorable!

The video has received over 3,000 likes and several comments since it was posted.

"What a reaction," an Instagram user commented, along with heart emoticons. "Welcome to your new job as the best big brother ever," said another. "OMG, his expression is priceless. "God bless him for being so adorable," said a third. "This is my reaction whenever I see something cute," said another.

