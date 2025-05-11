Pilot Aswath Pushpan surprised his mother on Mother's Day with a special in-flight announcement, dedicating a heartfelt tribute to her. The viral video touched netizens' hearts, making many tears up.

Every Mother's Day, everyone wants to give a special gift to their mothers. But for one mother, a son planned something special that she will never forget. In a viral video, a pilot named Aswath Pushpan made a special in-flight announcement for a very important passenger – his mother. His heartfelt words were enough to make netizens tear up. A video posted on Instagram has garnered over nine million views. The pilot, Aswath Pushpan, hugged his mother at the airport gate before boarding. Both of them smiled at each other, happy to meet after a long time. But that was just the beginning. Aswath had planned a surprise for his mother during her flight journey with him as the pilot.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Aswath took the intercom and started addressing the passengers. "I have a very special announcement to make today. I have a very special guest on board this flight. This person is someone whom I always take to the grocery store or the salon, and today, it's the first time I'm taking her to another country," he said. "This special person is none other than my mum."

The passengers onboard started applauding, making it a perfect Mother's Day moment. Netizens couldn't stop appreciating this sweet moment, with comments like: "Such a proud moment for his mother," "This is so wholesome... we all try to make our parents proud," and "I and my family witnessed this live; it was such a sweet moment."

When thinking of gifts for our mothers, we often consider fancy and luxurious items. While we can buy those with money, what's more valuable is reciprocating the love she's given us. A heartfelt letter or a little appreciation can mean much more than any gift. No one in the world can love you like your mother. So, this Mother's Day, thank your mom for all the care and love she's provided.