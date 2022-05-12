Mother-in-law makes newly wed engineer daughter-in-law prepare food, see what happens

(Image Source: Instagram/perfectly_arranged)

A funny video on Instagram is going viral on social media these days, where a mother-in-law is seen in the kitchen with her daughter-in-law. But what happens in the video will surprise you. Actually the video is of a newly married woman who is an engineer by profession.

After marriage, on the very first day the girl is made to work in the kitchen. The mother-in-law asks her daughter-in-law to cook food. But it can be seen clearly that she is not well versed with cooking. Seeing her engineer daughter-in-law's style of cooking, the mother-in-law holds her head.

The daughter-in-law is seen making rotis with the help of instructions from her mother-in-law and yet she falters to the surprise of the mother-in-law. She then holds her head and says,"Oh God, what will happen to this girl." Netizens are, however, enjoying this saas-bahu drama.

The now viral video has already garnered around 5 lakh Likes and users are commenting on it with funny emojis. Users are loving the bitter-sweet relationship between the mother-in-law and daughter-in-law in the video. They says that in today's era such bonding between mother-in-law and daughter-in-law is rarely seen.

You can check the video here and read the comments.