Mother hen turns into ‘umbrella’ to protect her babies from rain, emotional viral video

screengrab

New Delhi: It is safe to say that nothing in the world is more powerful than a mother's love. Mothers want nothing but the best for their children and want to shield them from danger. While we are on that, a super heartwarming video of a mother hen protecting her chicks from rain has gone viral online. It was shared on Twitter by a handle called Gabriele Corno and has over 801,000 views.

Watch the clip here:

Mother Hen Shelters Her Chicks in the Rain pic.twitter.com/uC3sTCkUAx — Gabriele Corno (@Gabriele_Corno) February 22, 2023



In the 18-second clip, a mother hen can be seen sheltering her babies in the heavy rain. She has turned herself into an umbrella while protecting the chicks from the rain. So heartwarming, isn't it? "Mother Hen Shelters Her Chicks in the Rain" Gabriele captioned the clip on Twitter.

The video immediately garnered around 801,000 views within days of being shared. No points in guessing that netizens simply loved the clip and expressed their heartwarming reaction in the comments section.

"Just look at the role of a mother that even small helpless animals know. Humans, learn from them.," a comment read. A user also wrote, "While watching this video, I found myself in tears. A mother's love is truly indescribable.."