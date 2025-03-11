The video shows the woman walking briskly and talking on the phone while an elderly man comes running behind her with a child in his hands. The man can be heard shouting to grab the attention of the woman.

A woman apparently forgot her child while busy talking on the phone in a park. A video of the purported incident has gone viral on social media. It is not clear where the alleged incident took place.

The video shows the woman walking briskly and talking on the phone while an elderly man comes running behind her with a child in his hands. The man can be heard shouting to grab the attention of the woman.

When the woman finally hears him, she turns back and runs towards him as the man hands over the child to her. A lot of people can be seen witnessing the incident unfold.

The video has been widely shared across social media platforms, including Instagram and X (formerly Twitter). Many people have reacted to the viral video with varied comments.

"Happy Women's Day," a user commented.

"PhoneHood has overtaken Motherhood," another user quipped.

"How can she forgot her child ?? She might be doing it purposely but got caught and pretending to forgot !!" one comment read.

However, some people suspected the scene may have been scripted. "This is scripted and a shooting scene of a serial," a user wrote in the comments section.