Mother elephant guides baby jumbo how to cross road with caution, viral video wins hearts

screengrab

New Delhi: Several videos on the internet prove elephants' intelligence. They are seen doing a variety of things, from painting pictures to imitating humans, and all of their goofy actions can lightens anyone's day. Now one such clip of a mother elephant teaching her baby how to cross a road safely has surfaced on the social media. The video is shared by Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Supriya Sahu on Twitter, who often shares stunning wildlife content. Watch the clip here:

Mother elephant seems teaching her baby how to cross the road.A sad reality



Video- Santhanaraman pic.twitter.com/Nmn1mrhFvv — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) January 30, 2023

The video begins with a mother elephant guiding her young calf along a forest path. A car approaches the duo, but the wise mother guards the child beside her as she teaches the child to cross the roadway. "Mother elephant seems teaching her baby how to cross the road.A sad reality." IAS Supriya Sahu captioned the clip on Twitter.

With over 20k views, the clip has gone viral. Netizens couldn’t stop pointing out how cute the clip is. Many people wrote about how people should drive cautiously in forest areas to avoid collisions with animals. Others praised the driver of the car for stopping in time to let the mother and baby cross the road.

"Teaching for safety!. Moreover, need to consider wildlife crossings while designing road infrastructures," wrote a Twitter user. "People should drive slowly in forest area and no rash driving," said another. "A mother is the first and most important teacher of her child, no matter what specie.," said a third. "Yes . Mother elephant is educatiing her children.," commented a fourth.