Mother elephant fights deadly battle with crocodile to save baby jumbo, viral video makes internet emotional

screengrab

New Delhi: A mother's care and affection, whether human or animal, cannot be articulated in words. As proven by this viral video, mothers would go to any length to keep their baby safe. Susanta Nanda, an Indian Forest Service official, shared the video on Twitter. The footage shows a mama elephant fighting a crocodile to save her baby. A mother will go to any length to defend her child, and this video proves it. Watch it here:

The extent to which elephants can go in protecting their calves is mind boggling. Here is a small incidence. The Crocodile had to surrender pic.twitter.com/ntbmBtZm9F April 14, 2023

In the now-viral video, a baby elephant may be seen paddling in a small pool of water. The mother elephant can be seen standing next to her baby, guarding it. The crocodile lurking beneath the water dashes at the baby, and the mother rushes to its aid. It eliminates the reptile. The elephant puts up a good fight against the crocodile, who eventually surrenders.

The video has received tons of views and numerous reactions. While some praised the mother elephant's bravery, others noted that the video exemplifies a mother's unconditional love. The footage scared and astounded many individuals. Some people were startled to see this side of the elephant, while others said the crocodile had little chance against the elephant.

Reactions:

"Elephants are troubled by anything that has ever threatened or killed one of their own.They will never forget. It's personal," one user wrote. "It's incredible that an elephant is aware of its size and weight and uses it to kill the crocodile," said another. "Either she has elephant babies in the area and is stomping the hell out of the croc to keep it from harming any of their young, or... she already lost a baby in this spot to crocs and is now exacting revenge," a third remarked.