An adorable clip featuring a dance performance by a lovely mother-daughter duo is rapidly being circulated online, leaving netizens mesmerised.

The clip, shared on Instagram, features a woman and her daughter dancing on the song ‘Haan ke Haan’ from the movie ‘Maharaj’- a recent release starring actors Junaid Khan, Sharvari and Shalini Pandey.

The mother donned a beautiful pink kurta while her daughter was seen wearing lehenga-choli.

A key highlight of the video was the on-point coordination between the duo, as they were captured matching steps with each other.

Moreover, the audience in the background could be heard lauding the amazing duo. After they finished the dance, a woman heaped praise on them, saying, “That was fantastic. That was so coordinated”.

“One of life’s greatest gifts! What an absolute joy it was to attend this workshop led by the incredibly talented and inspiring @nicoleconcessao. Her humility is a true testament to the fact that the most gifted individuals are often the most grounded. Grateful to @teamnaach @nicoleconcessao @bhaiyajiismile for making this experience so special! We love you!! “ the clip was captioned.

Here’s how netizens reacted

Netizens cannot get enough of the captivating dance performance.

“You know who is blessed more..... Your husband, he has gotten both of you”, an user wrote.

Another user wrote, “I also want a daughter who dances with me just like this”.