Mother-daughter duo elegantly dance on Allu Arjun's popular 'Srivalli' song from 'Pushpa' - WATCH viral video

It has been a long time since Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer 'Pushpa' released, however, the craze around the film refuses to die down. Bollywood films and their songs have a huge fanbase in India. Many Bollywood songs go viral and trend on social media platforms. One such video is currently going viral on Instagram in which a mother-daughter duo can be seen dancing to Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's song 'Srivalli'.

In the video which is going viral on Instagram, the mother-daughter duo can be seen dressed in a traditional green and pink lehenga-choli and elegantly recreating the dance steps.

Watch the video here.

The video was shared by an account named Niveditha Shetty and was captioned as, "Srivalli. Here's our humble attempt on this beautiful song by @javedali4u. Loved dressing up and performing on this one. Hope you enjoy this too! Do watch the full video with all our drama on YouTube. Link in bio."

So far, the video has more than 20,000 likes on it. Netizens have also commented on the video and praised the mother and the daughter's dance.

One user wrote, "The bestest of all other performance for this song," while another said, "Amazingly beautiful. Always praises for Shivani, but Nivedita you, yourself is, an amazing dancer. Love you both."

A third user said, "So so beautiful. made my day ... Such bright and beautiful faces and beautiful choreography."

'Pushpa: The Rise' also has a special dance performance by Samantha Ruth Prabhu and is directed by Sukumar.