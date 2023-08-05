Headlines

Viral

Mother-daughter duo dances their hearts out to 'Kaddu Katega', video is crazy viral

Viral Bollywood hit 'Kaddu Katega' from the movie 'R... Rajkumar' has taken the internet by storm with a heartwarming dance video featuring a mother and daughter.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 05, 2023, 01:17 PM IST

New Delhi: The infectious Bollywood hit "Kaddu Katega" from the movie "R... Rajkumar" has undoubtedly left an indelible mark on the hearts of music enthusiasts worldwide. Its foot-tapping beats and catchy lyrics have made it a favorite among people of all ages and backgrounds. From social media influencers to renowned Bollywood stars and sports icons, everyone seems to have fallen under the song's irresistible charm.

The internet has been flooded with videos of people dancing exuberantly to the tune of "Kaddu Katega," and one such video that has taken the virtual world by storm features a heartwarming performance by a mother and her daughter. Shared by an Instagram user with the handle @mom_daughter_dance, this delightful video has captured the essence of love, joy, and harmony.

In the now-viral clip, the mother and daughter radiate unbridled energy and happiness as they showcase their dance moves to the peppy song. Their synchronization and enthusiasm are a testament to their deep bond and shared passion for dancing. While both of them dance their hearts out, it is the mother who stands out with her infectious spirit and unwavering dedication to matching her daughter's steps.

The video begins with the mother and daughter standing side by side, eagerly waiting for the music to start. As soon as the first beats hit, they burst into a flurry of rhythmic movements, their eyes sparkling with excitement. With every step and sway, they spread an aura of pure delight, inviting viewers to share in their joyous experience.

The mother, although mature in years, is a powerhouse of energy, effortlessly keeping up with her young daughter. Her graceful moves and radiant smile showcase the timeless spirit of someone who believes that age is just a number. She complements her daughter's enthusiasm with her own unique style, blending traditional and contemporary dance elements flawlessly.


The internet's adoration for the viral dance video is evident through a plethora of positive reactions it received. One individual exclaimed, "The best video on the Internet today," showcasing the widespread appeal of the heartwarming performance. Another comment emphasized the captivating presence of the mother, stating, "I can't take my eyes off Aunty Ji," highlighting her magnetic charm during the dance. A third observer playfully remarked, "Aunty ate and left no crumbs, literally," applauding her high-energy and enthusiastic moves.

