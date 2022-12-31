Mother bird protects her eggs from moving tractor, old video leaves people emotional

New Delhi: The strongest thing in the world is a mother's love. Mothers, whether human or animal, are the same; they will go to any length to save their child. They sometimes endanger their own lives, as evidenced by this video of a mother bird shielding her eggs from a moving tractor. Though the video is old, it has again attracted people’s attention after being shared on Twitter by Vala Afhsar.

The bird does not move so she can protect her eggs on the ground pic.twitter.com/e5ZYWmWoaX — Vala Afshar (@ValaAfshar) December 30, 2022

In the video, a bird rests in front of its eggs. Soon, a tractor begins to move in its path. Undaunted by the approaching vehicle, the mother bird moves closer to its eggs and attempts to protect them by forming a cover with its feather around the small nest. The machine gets dangerously close to the creature before abruptly stopping and adjusting its attachments to avoid the bird and her offspring. The video was intriguing because, despite the fact that the bird appeared unsure of itself, it never wavered or moved out of the way.

"The bird does not move so she can protect her eggs on the ground" reads the video caption. The internet is emotional after watching the video as it has garnered over 90,000 views and counting. Netizens flooded the comment section with their heartfelt reactions.

Take a look at the comments below:

One person in the Twitter comments said, "And the person driving the vehicle also makes adjustments in order to avoid hitting the bird What a brave bird! What a nice person! The world is a miracle." Another person said, "You can expect this kind of courage from a mother only in this universe. Salute to her." A third person added, "Imagine how beautiful the world would be with more mothers like this one.. "



