Mother and son dance to Thalapathy Vijay-Pooja Hegde's viral 'Arabic Kuthu' song from 'Beast' - WATCH video

Netizens have also commented on the video and praised the mother and son's dance moves.

Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde's song 'Arabic Kuthu' from their upcoming Tamil film 'Beast' is making waves on the internet. The peppy song is continually making the audiences hungry to make reels.

Notably, Bollywood films and their songs have a huge fanbase in India. Many Bollywood songs go viral and trend on social media platforms. One such video is currently going viral on Instagram in which a mother-son duo can be seen dancing to 'Arabi Kuthu'.

READ | Bihar groom demands immediate dowry in viral video, netizens call him ‘shameless’ – WATCH

In the video, the mother and son can be seen dancing to the popular song. While the mom can be seen dressed in a black saree, her son can be seen dressed in a black shirt and pants.

The video was shared on Instagram by an account named 'lohi_ravi'. It was captioned as saying, "#arabickuthu with my son."

Watch the video here.

So far, the video has more than 18,700 likes on it. Netizens have also commented on the video and praised the mother and son's dance moves. One user wrote, "Super," while another commented with fire emojis.

The iconic Tamil song from the upcoming film has been sung by Jonita Gandhi and Anirudh Ravichander, and its lyrics have been penned by Sivakarthikeyan.

READ | Mother and son dance to Alia Bhatt's viral 'Dholida' song from 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' - WATCH video

The mother-son duo had recently also gone viral after sharing a video of dancing to Alia Bhatt's 'Dholida' from the film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'.

Notably, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, is loosely based on the true story of Gangubai Harjivandas, popularly known as Gangubai Kothewali, whose life was documented in the book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai' written by S Hussain Zaidi.