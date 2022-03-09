Mother and son dance to Thalapathy Vijay-Pooja Hegde's viral 'Arabic Kuthu' song from 'Beast' - WATCH video

Headlines

Actress Barkha Singh champions for rarely-spoken-about rash-free feminine comfort and health

Kartik Aaryan looks 'mass' as he shares photo from 8 minutes long single-shot war scene from Chandu Champion

Jaideep Ahlawat recalls getting nightmares after Raazi, reveals Alia Bhatt ‘threatened’ to block his number if...

Meet one of India’s richest doctors who once treated Mother Teresa, has net worth of Rs 9,800 crore

World Cup 2023: Will Shubman Gill recover in time for India vs Pakistan mega clash? Here's the latest update

Actress Barkha Singh champions for rarely-spoken-about rash-free feminine comfort and health

Kartik Aaryan looks 'mass' as he shares photo from 8 minutes long single-shot war scene from Chandu Champion

Jaideep Ahlawat recalls getting nightmares after Raazi, reveals Alia Bhatt ‘threatened’ to block his number if...

8 Indian cricketers who are also politicians

5 must-watch films and shows with backdrop of Israel-Palestine conflict

7 health benefits of custard apple (sitafal)

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Viral photos of the day: Tiger Shroff-Ibrahim Ali Khan play football, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra give couple goals

Fukrey 3: New posters starring Richa, Pulkit, Pankaj, Varun and Manjot go viral; makers announce trailer release date

Viral photos of the day: Vijay Varma, Babil Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat look stylish in their outfits

Israel Gaza war day 6 update: Shocking war visuals of one of the deadliest attacks in Gaza

Israel Hamas War: Who Is Mohammed Deif -The Mastermind Behind 3,600 Deaths

Israel Gaza War: Gaza faces ‘humanitarian catastrophe,’ no electricity as sole power plant stops working

Actress Barkha Singh champions for rarely-spoken-about rash-free feminine comfort and health

Kartik Aaryan looks 'mass' as he shares photo from 8 minutes long single-shot war scene from Chandu Champion

Jaideep Ahlawat recalls getting nightmares after Raazi, reveals Alia Bhatt ‘threatened’ to block his number if...

Mother and son dance to Thalapathy Vijay-Pooja Hegde's viral 'Arabic Kuthu' song from 'Beast' - WATCH video

Netizens have also commented on the video and praised the mother and son's dance moves.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 09, 2022, 12:59 PM IST

Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde's song 'Arabic Kuthu' from their upcoming Tamil film 'Beast' is making waves on the internet. The peppy song is continually making the audiences hungry to make reels. 

Notably, Bollywood films and their songs have a huge fanbase in India. Many Bollywood songs go viral and trend on social media platforms. One such video is currently going viral on Instagram in which a mother-son duo can be seen dancing to 'Arabi Kuthu'. 

READ | Bihar groom demands immediate dowry in viral video, netizens call him ‘shameless’ – WATCH

In the video, the mother and son can be seen dancing to the popular song. While the mom can be seen dressed in a black saree, her son can be seen dressed in a black shirt and pants. 

The video was shared on Instagram by an account named 'lohi_ravi'. It was captioned as saying, "#arabickuthu with my son." 

Watch the video here. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@lohi_ravi)

So far, the video has more than 18,700 likes on it. Netizens have also commented on the video and praised the mother and son's dance moves. One user wrote, "Super," while another commented with fire emojis. 

The iconic Tamil song from the upcoming film has been sung by Jonita Gandhi and Anirudh Ravichander, and its lyrics have been penned by Sivakarthikeyan.

READ | Mother and son dance to Alia Bhatt's viral 'Dholida' song from 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' - WATCH video

The mother-son duo had recently also gone viral after sharing a video of dancing to Alia Bhatt's 'Dholida' from the film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'.

Notably, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, is loosely based on the true story of Gangubai Harjivandas, popularly known as Gangubai Kothewali, whose life was documented in the book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai' written by S Hussain Zaidi. 

