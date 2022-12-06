Search icon
Most trending YouTube videos of 2022: CaryyMinati, BB Ki Vines and others who made it to the list

Some new creators were also able to secure a spot on the list, as well-known creators who had already made it to the top trending list.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 06, 2022, 02:39 PM IST

Most trending YouTube videos of 2022: CaryyMinati, BB Ki Vines and others who made it to the list

Every year, YouTube publishes a list of the top videos and creators who had a successful year. The Culture & Trends team at YouTube examined hundreds of videos from a variety of channels this year as well in order to compile a list of the top 2022 creators and videos. This year's list includes videos from well-known content creators like Carry Minati, Round2Hell, BB Ki Vines, and others.

On December 5, the Google-owned platform released a list of the top 10 trending videos, music videos, and short videos from the previous year, as well as its list of India's top creators, breakthrough creators, and female budding creators for 2022.

Some new creators were also able to secure a spot on the list, as well-known creators who had already made it to the top trending list. The eighth most popular video on YouTube in 2022 is one that Techno Gamerz shared with the title "BIGGEST GANGSTER ENCOUNTER | GTA V GAMEPLAY." Technically, the gaming video from the gaming channel is the most popular one in India in 2022.

Here’s the list of top 10 trending videos from India: 

--AGE OF WATER by Round2Hell 

--Sasta Shaark Tank by Ashish Chanchlani

--INDIAN FOOD MAGIC by CARRYMINATI

--Arabic Kuthu -Beast First Single Promo bh Thalapathy Vijay, Sun Pictures, Nelson and Anirudh

--Daaru With Dad 3 by Harsh Beniwal

--BB Ki Vines - Automatic Gaadi by Bhuvan Bam

-- Doodhiya by the mridul, Pragati and nitin

--BIGGEST GANGSTER ENCOUNTER by GTA V GAMEPLAY #146

--[HINDI] Free Fire World Series 2022 Sentosa | Finals

--Chidiya Ghar by Amit Bhadana and Rajpal Yadav

