The Venice Simplon-Orient-Express (VSOE) is known as the world’s most glamorous train journey, offering passengers a luxurious, once-in-a-lifetime experience. Operating from March to November, the VSOE consists of beautifully restored 1920s and 1930s carriages, featuring stunning art deco designs, including pieces by renowned glass artist René Lalique.

This luxury comes with a high price. A journey in the Grand Suite from Istanbul to Paris can cost up to £61,200 for five nights, while shorter trips like London to Venice are priced at £11,180 for the same suite. More affordable options, like the Historic Twin Cabin, are available, starting at £3,530 per person for trips such as Paris to Venice.

Passengers enjoy a fully immersive experience with personal stewards attending to every need. Meals, prepared by French chefs, are served in elegant restaurant cars, and formal dinner attire is required. The Bar Car, often buzzing with social activity, offers the signature "Guilty 12" cocktail, inspired by Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express.

Popular routes include Paris to Venice, Vienna, and Prague, but the most prestigious journey is the six-day Paris-Istanbul route, which includes stops in Budapest and Bucharest. This route recreates the train’s original 1883 journey and remains the most exclusive.

The VSOE has a rich history, with royalty, film stars, and writers often seen aboard. Notable past passengers include Agatha Christie, David Beckham, John Travolta, and Angelina Jolie, making the VSOE a lasting symbol of luxury travel since its debut in 1883.