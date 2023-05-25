Search icon
'Most humble celebrity' : Arijit Singh rides scooter for grocery shopping in Murshidabad, video goes viral

While travelling in expensive vehicles and living a lavish lifestyle is a need of becoming a celebrity, Arijit Singh strives not to let it ruin his modest upbringing. A viral video of the artist shows him grocery shopping and conversing with his neighbours in Murshidabad, West Bengal.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 25, 2023, 08:43 AM IST

screengrab

New Delhi: Are you new to love? Or have you recently experienced heartbreak? Arijit Singh, on the other hand, has a song for every feeling a human can experience. The soothing salve for the soul is the voice of the popular playback singer. And you're undoubtedly a fan of the singer's down-to-earth demeanour and simplicity.

There are various flicks on the internet that show Arijit Singh has not forgotten his roots and lives virtually like an ordinary man in Murshidabad, West Bengal. 

In the clip shared on Facebook, Singh is seen carrying a shopping bag as he walks towards his scooter. As he starts the scooter, he exchanges greetings in Bangla with his neighbours. He even describes how his wife visited a blood bank and claims that she is doing fine.

The video has gone viral and elicited numerous reactions. People were overjoyed to see their favourite singer's humble demeanour. Many people have mentioned how Arijit Singh has a large fan base not only because of his talent, but also because he is a wonderful person being.

Here’s how Facebook users reacted:

“I hv seen him in person at Kokilaben hospital when his wife was unwell. The most humble n simple celebrity singer he was sitting on the bench with us all night. No celeb fuss,” posted a user. “This givesme happy vibes, he is so down to earth!!” joined another. “I love Arijit,” added a third. “Great person, ‘wrote a fourth.

Arijit's viral video comes just a month after he stole the hearts of die-hard cricket fans by touching MS Dhoni's feet during the IPL 2023 opening ceremony.

 

 

