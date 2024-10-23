It is often called the ‘School of Kings’ due to its rich history and its elite alumni, including royalty and famous families

Institut Le Rosey in Switzerland is known as one of the most prestigious and expensive schools globally, with an annual tuition fee over $132,000, according to reports. Founded in 1880 by Paul-Émile Carnal, it is often called the ‘School of Kings’ due to its rich history and its elite alumni, including royalty and famous families like the Rockefellers and Rothschilds.

Le Rosey is unique in offering two stunning campuses: the main campus in Rolle and a winter campus in Gstaad.

Every year, students move to Gstaad for three months to enjoy a ski resort setting, a feature no other school offers. The school hosts around 400 students from over 65 countries, with a strict rule that no more than 10% of students come from any one country, promoting a diverse atmosphere.

Le Rosey’s sprawling 28-hectare campus on Lake Geneva includes top-notch facilities such as 179 bedrooms, 53 classrooms, a sailing centre with a yacht, and much more. With a student-teacher ratio of 5:1, students receive personalised attention. Impressively, 30% of its graduates attend universities ranked in the top 25 worldwide.

Many families choose it because of the generations of students who have studied there. With a powerful alumni network of 5,000 individuals, Le Rosey has earned its place as a school where future leaders are shaped.