Hyderabad is now offering a gold-plated ice cream, a dessert that has captured attention online. A viral video featuring this gold-plated ice cream, served at 'Huber and Holly,' has gained significant traction on social media. The ice cream is priced at Rs 1,200, leading some to call it the "Ambani ice cream."

An Instagram food vlogger shared the video, suggesting it's the "most expensive ice cream" in India. The reel, posted by 'Foodiedaakshi,' includes a request for someone to treat her to this dessert, with the text, "Most Expensive ice cream of INDIA Batao kab khilaoge?" displayed on the video.

The video begins with a staff member preparing the ice cream, starting with chocolate chunks, liquid chocolate, almonds, and scoops of chocolate ice cream inside a cone. He then adds a thick layer of cream to give the dessert a visually appealing look.

The unusual ingredient is added later to the ice cream. After the creamy layer sets, the staff covers the ice cream with gold foil. The dish is then decorated with additional gourmet toppings.

The post, which was shared on March 6, has garnered over 10 million views till now, 3,00,000 likes, and numerous comments, prompting diverse reactions from viewers.

Netizens have responded to the post by associating the ice cream with the lifestyle of wealthy Indian businessmen Mukesh Ambani as they called it the "Ambani ice cream."

While one user said, "Without diamond nahi khaunga." Another said, “Mujhe agar wo 20rs wali kulfi bhi khilade fir bhi khush ho jaungi.”

A third user wrote, "Ice cream khane ke liye bhi loan lena padega."

However, some users praised the innovation, others expressed a preference for more traditional ice cream options.