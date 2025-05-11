As thunder rumbles in the background, the elephants position themselves protectively around Chailert.

A touching video from Thailand's Elephant Nature Park has captured the hearts of viewers worldwide. In the clip, two elephants, Chaba and Thong Ae, are seen huddling around their caretaker, Lek Chailert, during a sudden downpour, seemingly shielding her from the rain.

As thunder rumbles in the background, the elephants position themselves protectively around Chailert. Chaba gently touches her with her trunk, offering comfort. Chailert, founder of Thailand’s Save Elephant Foundation, shared the video on Instagram, noting in her caption, “When I put on my raincoat, Chaba gently checked on me, touching me with her trunk, and then gave me a sweet trunk kiss, as if to say, ‘Don’t worry, everything will be okay.’”



The video has gone viral, amassing millions of views and thousands of comments. Viewers have described the scene as “humbling,” “emotional,” and “beautiful beyond words.”

Chailert emphasized the emotional depth of elephants, stating, “Elephants are deeply emotional beings. Their love and concern extend beyond their herd. If they trust and care for someone, they welcome that person as one of their own.”

