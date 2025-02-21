The place remains a fascinating destination for those looking to experience one of the world’s most extraordinary natural wonders

The Socotra archipelago, a breathtaking collection of islands in the Indian Ocean, is one of the most unique and biodiverse places on Earth. Known for its strange, alien-like landscapes, Socotra is home to plants and animals that cannot be found anywhere else. Because of its rare ecosystem, it has been called the "Galapagos of the Indian Ocean."

Socotra is part of Yemen and consists of four main islands: Socotra, Abd al Kuri, Samhah, and Darsah. The largest of them, Socotra, is known for its stunning landscapes, featuring mountains, limestone plateaus, and vast coastal plains. Due to its isolated location between the Guardafui Channel and the Arabian Sea, the island has developed a truly unique ecosystem. In recognition of its ecological importance, Socotra was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2008.

Socotra’s remote location and extreme climate conditions have shaped an ecosystem unlike any other. According to reports, 37% of the island’s plant species, 90% of its reptiles, and 95% of its land snails are found nowhere else on Earth.

One of the most famous plants of Socotra is the Dragon Blood tree, which has an umbrella-shaped canopy. These trees, some of which are over 300 years old, produce a red resin that has been used for medicine and dye-making for centuries. Other rare plants include the Socotra desert rose, which has a thick trunk that stores water.

The archipelago is also home to rare species, including the Socotra warbler, Socotra bunting, and the Socotra cormorant. The waters around the islands are rich in marine life, including fish, lobsters, and sea turtles.

According to reports, around 60,000 people live here, with the indigenous people belonging to the Al-Mahra tribe. Others come from East Africa and mainland Yemen. The people of Socotra depend on nature for their livelihood and are taking steps to protect their land from environmental threats.

Despite facing challenges from climate change and political conflicts, Socotra remains a fascinating destination for those looking to experience one of the world’s most extraordinary natural wonders.