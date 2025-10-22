Mosquitoes seen in Iceland for first time ever, know what led to this

Iceland was long believed to be completely mosquito-free, even though it has many ponds and marshes where mosquitoes could live.

For the first time ever, Iceland, a country once known as one of the few places in the world without mosquitoes, has reported finding the insect on its land. Experts say this discovery is a direct result of climate change, which is making it easier for animals that prefer warmer weather to survive in the Arctic.

Iceland was long believed to be completely mosquito-free, even though it has many ponds and marshes where mosquitoes could live. Scientists had predicted that one day, as the country warmed, mosquitoes would eventually arrive, and that time has now come.

Iceland is heating up about four times faster than the rest of the Northern Hemisphere. The effects are already visible, with melting glaciers and southern fish, such as mackerel, now appearing in Icelandic waters. The warmer weather has also made it possible for mosquitoes to complete their life cycle.

Entomologist Matthías Alfreðsson from the Natural Science Institute of Iceland confirmed the historic find after a citizen scientist, Björn Hjaltason, sent him three specimens, two females and one male. The insects were caught in Kiðafell, Kjós, using a ‘wine rope’ designed to trap moths.

The mosquitoes were identified as Culiseta annulata, a species known for surviving cold temperatures. This type of mosquito can endure harsh Icelandic winters by hiding in places like barns and basements.

Scientists warn that Iceland’s discovery is part of a worrying global trend of mosquitoes spreading to new regions as the planet continues to warm.