Mosambi juice instead of plasma? Dengue patient dies due to alleged medical negligence in UP | Photo: Twitter/@VedankSingh

In a bizarre incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj, a dengue patient reportedly died after being given a sweet lime juice rather than plasma. On social media, a video disclosing the entire incident leaked, demonstrating that the blood plasma given to the patient was fake.

Both plasma and mosambi (sweet lime) juice "look" identical to the uninformed. The situation is being investigated by medical reports. Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak had earlier on Thursday disclosed that the case is being looked into.

— Vedank Singh (@VedankSingh) October 19, 2022

"The test report will come in a few hours. Strict action will be taken against those found guilty in the case," Pathak told media. On Wednesday, the Allahabad High Court ordered the Municipal Corporation in this area to inform it of the actions taken to control and prevent dengue. The state government was questioned about the improvement of medical facilities by the court's Lucknow Bench.

READ | Passengers stuck at Istanbul Airport for two days, Indian Grammy winner Ricky Kej shares experience

Government data revealed that the number of dengue infections has increased significantly in recent years, despite the fact that Uttar Pradesh and a few nearby districts have seen an abrupt spike in dengue cases within the past week.

In 2021, dengue cases were reported in 29750, 23389, and 20749 instances in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Rajasthan, respectively. In 2021, 1.93 lakh instances altogether from across the nation were reported.

READ | Man kisses king cobra in spine-chilling viral video, netizens react