Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Mosambi juice instead of plasma? Dengue patient dies due to alleged medical negligence in UP

The video of the incident revealing the fake plasma given to dengue patient in UP's Prayagraj went viral on social media.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 20, 2022, 05:27 PM IST

Mosambi juice instead of plasma? Dengue patient dies due to alleged medical negligence in UP
Mosambi juice instead of plasma? Dengue patient dies due to alleged medical negligence in UP | Photo: Twitter/@VedankSingh

In a bizarre incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj, a dengue patient reportedly died after being given a sweet lime juice rather than plasma. On social media, a video disclosing the entire incident leaked, demonstrating that the blood plasma given to the patient was fake.

Both plasma and mosambi (sweet lime) juice "look" identical to the uninformed. The situation is being investigated by medical reports. Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak had earlier on Thursday disclosed that the case is being looked into.

 

 

"The test report will come in a few hours. Strict action will be taken against those found guilty in the case," Pathak told media. On Wednesday, the Allahabad High Court ordered the Municipal Corporation in this area to inform it of the actions taken to control and prevent dengue. The state government was questioned about the improvement of medical facilities by the court's Lucknow Bench.

READ | Passengers stuck at Istanbul Airport for two days, Indian Grammy winner Ricky Kej shares experience

Government data revealed that the number of dengue infections has increased significantly in recent years, despite the fact that Uttar Pradesh and a few nearby districts have seen an abrupt spike in dengue cases within the past week.

In 2021, dengue cases were reported in 29750, 23389, and 20749 instances in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Rajasthan, respectively. In 2021, 1.93 lakh instances altogether from across the nation were reported.

READ | Man kisses king cobra in spine-chilling viral video, netizens react

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Skincare: get a healthy and glowing skin at home
ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Top 5 impactful players who will miss the tournament due to injury
2022 Range Rover launched in India, check the images of the luxury SUV
In Pics: 20 quadrillion ants live on Earth, some amazing facts you might not have known
Diwali 2022: Here are 5 financial gift ideas to give to your family, friends this festive season
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 488 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 20
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.