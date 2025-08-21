More Than Magic: Science and engineering behind Michael Jackson's lean

The 45-degree lean was first shown in the 1987 film clip of Smooth Criminal. After many years, scientists have finally revealed the secret behind this famous Michael Jackson move, reports Interesting Engineering.

Michael Jackson changed the way people looked at dance in the 80s and 90s. But one move still surprises both dancers and scientists – his famous 45-degree lean, which seemed almost impossible for the human body to do.

The 45-degree lean was first shown in the 1987 film clip of Smooth Criminal. After many years, scientists have finally revealed the secret behind this famous Michael Jackson move, reports Interesting Engineering.

The lean was not just a normal dance move but a clever illusion created by Michael Jackson. For many years, both dancers and scientists wondered how he could bend his body forward so far without falling down.

Experts Tried to Imitate – But Couldn’t Succeed

Michael Jackson performed the lean many times on stage. Many professional dancers tried to copy it but failed. Some managed a tilt of 25–30 degrees, but Jackson went all the way to an unbelievable 45 degrees.

In 2018, a team of three neurosurgeons studied the secret behind Michael Jackson’s 45-degree lean. They first broke down the move step by step to see which muscles in the body were being used.

In their study published in the Journal of Neurosurgery: Spine, the doctors explained that during the lean, the body’s strain shifts from the back muscles that hold the spine to the Achilles tendon near the ankle.

Here’s a step-by-step, simple explanation :

Normally standing straight – When we stand, the back muscles (called erector spine muscles) keep our spine upright and balanced.

Leaning forward normally – If you bend a little forward, these back muscles still work hard to stop you from falling.

Jackson’s extreme lean – In his move, the strain doesn’t stay on the back. Instead, it shifts downward.

Achilles tendon takes the load – The Achilles tendon, which is the strong band behind your ankle, starts carrying most of the pressure.

Why it’s unusual – Our body is not designed to push so much strain to the Achilles tendon while leaning that far. That’s why most people fall, but Jackson created a trick to make it possible.

Dancers Must Transfer the Muscle Load

Normally, the body allows only a small forward bend from the ankles while standing straight. If you try more, you will lose balance and fall. But Michael Jackson amazed everyone by leaning a full 45 degrees forward while keeping his body straight like a stick. To people watching, it looked like something impossible or magical.

But Michael Jackson did not have unusually strong Achilles tendons. The real secret was a patent he owned. He used a special shoe with a triangular hook under the heel to perform the lean.

A triangular hook under the heel means there was a small V-shaped clip fixed at the bottom of Jackson’s shoe.

When Jackson performed, the wedge-shaped hook in his shoe locked into a peg (a small metal post fixed in the stage floor) that popped up at the right time. This held his feet firmly, allowing him to lean forward safely without falling. While the design made the illusion possible, it still required strong upper-body control from Jackson to pull it off.

MJ Combined Clever Tricks with Limitless Talent

The experts explained that even with special shoes and the hook support, the lean was still very difficult. It needed strong spinal muscles and powerful leg muscles to give the body the strength against gravity.

The authors reported to Interesting Engineering that while some fans may feel sad knowing the lean was not only bodily skill, Michael Jackson still gave a huge gift to the world of dance and movement. His amazing style inspired dancers everywhere to jump higher, stretch farther, and spin faster.

