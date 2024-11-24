The post has sparked a lively debate, with users sharing diverse perspectives on the feasibility of these figures and the broader implications for financial and personal goals.

Aviral Bhatnagar's post on X (formerly Twitter) has ignited a spirited discussion about the ideal income for a comfortable lifestyle in India. The post, which quickly gained traction, presents a thought-provoking perspective on financial planning and aspirations.

In his tweet, Aviral, an alumnus of IIT Bombay and IIM Bangalore, stated that a monthly expense of ₹1.5 lakh is sufficient to live comfortably anywhere in India. For those seeking additional luxuries like foreign vacations, he suggested raising the figure to ₹2 lakh per month. He further explained that such expenses could be sustainably managed with a corpus of approximately ₹4.8 crore, withdrawing 5% annually while letting the rest compound over time.

1.5L/month is more than enough to live well anywhere in India



If you want more than being in the top 1% and add luxuries like foreign vacations, take it to 2L/month



You can cover this with 5% each year on a ~4.8Cr corpus, the remaining returns compound



More is good, not need — Aviral Bhatnagar (@aviralbhat) November 23, 2024

Aviral later clarified that his calculations referred to monthly expenses, not income, and pointed out that the distinction between pre-tax and post-tax earnings is irrelevant in this context.

