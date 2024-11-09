A lovely video showing Japan's Nara deer bowing back at a woman is being circulated online, leaving netizens beaming.

A lovely video showing Japan's Nara deer bowing back at a woman is being circulated online, leaving netizens beaming.

An Indian content creator, Divya, was left mesmerised when she encountered a group of polite deer in Japan that bowed back at her. The clip showed the woman standing in front of the Nara deer, and bowing down to them. The deer quickly responded to her warm gesture by bowing back at her.

She further offered fruits to the adorable fur baby. The video, shared on Instagram, has garnered 12 million views so far.

"Japan’s Nara deers are the most coolest thing! While people say it’s in the DNA of the Nara deers to bow, I see the science of why. They bow because they know the simple old trick that they will be fed, think of it as dogs! I saw the deers in Miyajima and this behavior wasn’t spotted!" the clip was captioned.

Here's how netizens reacted

Netizens cannot stop gushing over the adorable clip, showing polite gestures by the innocent deer. While many users argued that the Nara deer are more civilised than humans, several others simply enjoyed watching them.

"More civilised than humans", an user commented.

"Just give them food, don't force them to bow 100 times a day", another user wrote.

A third joined, "They are so cute".